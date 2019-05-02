It was a new month and the beginning of a week at home for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, but things looked a little too familiar Wednesday evening at Hodgetown.

The Sod Poodles hosted the Springfield Cardinals in a a situation which looked ideal to snap a losing streak that ended their last road trip. But it turned out to be more of the same, as they couldn't hold two early leads and opened the homestand with a 9-6 loss, tying a franchise record with four straight losses.

Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman wants a sense of urgency for his team to kick in sooner rather than later.

"It's May 1 and it's time to stop being patient," Wellman said. "If we have to go and sit down in the classroom for the next 30 days, so be it. We have to learn how to play baseball."

For three innings, it was a fairly textbook game, as starting pitchers Emmanuel Ramirez of Amarillo (10-16) and Williams Perez of Springfield (9-17) locked up in a scoreless duel. Ramirez, in fact, threw three perfect innings to start the game.

That ended when he hit Irving Lopez with a pitch to start the fourth inning, then Ramirez gave up a home run to Kramer Robertson, the first of two Robertson hit on the night, to make it 2-0. Ramirez restored orde by striking out the side to end the inning.

The Poodles appeared inspired the next inning and took a 3-2 lead. But with two outs in the fifth, Ramirez gave up a solo homer to Conner Capel to tie it.

In the top of the fifth, Edwards Olivares led off the inning with a homer to give the Sod Poodles a 4-3 lead. Ramirez gave up a homer to Robertson to start the next inning, and after giving up a walk and double was subsequently relieved. Paco Rodriguez gave up a sacrifice fly to Jose Godoy and the Cardinals never trailed again.

It was an example of the inconsistency of Ramirez, who dominated early but gave up three homers.

"As a starting pitcher when your team gives you the lead, you've got to smell blood in the water and (Rodriguez) didn't," Wellman said. "He had three perfect innings but that was all water under the bridge."

Springfield got some insurance with four runs in the fourth off reliever Blake Rogers, capped by Chris Chinea's two-run homer.

TAKING THEIR CUTS: The first game of the homestand presented another first in Hodgetown history. Since both teams are affiliated with National League parent franchises, both pitchers got to hit for the first time at the new ballpark, and Ramirez and Perez both stood out.

Ramirez, in his second at-bat, delivered a two-run single up the middle that gave the Sod Poodles their 3-2 lead. Perez answered against Ramirez in the next half-inning with a double to the right-center wall.

Wellman has more modest expectations for his pitchers when they pick up a bat.

"All I'm looking for a pitcher to do is lay a bunt down," Wellman said.

OVER AT EIGHT: Owen Miller entered the game as the hottest hitting Sod Poodle, as he had an eight-game hitting streak, tying Luis Torrens for the franchise's best mark. But it stayed tied, as Miller went 0-for-5, making the last out of the game on a hard-hit ball to center.

Cardinals 9, Sod Poodles 6

Springfield ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Lopez 2b 4 1 0 0 Orozco cf 4 0 0 0

Robertson ss 5 2 2 3 Olivares rf 5 1 2 2

Carlson cf 3 2 1 0 Miller ss 5 0 0 0

Mieses rf 4 0 1 0 Ona lf 4 1 1 0

Mendoza 3b 4 1 1 1 Potts 3b 4 1 1 0

Godoy c 2 1 0 1 Torrens c 4 1 2 2

Chinea 1b 4 1 1 2 Overstreet 1b 4 0 1 0

Capel lf 4 1 1 1 Baker 2b 3 2 1 0

Perez p 2 0 1 0 Ramirez p 2 0 1 2

Billings ph 1 0 0 0 Reed ph 0 0 0 0

Hurst ph 1 0 0 0 Easley ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 9 8 8 Totals 36 6 9 6

Springfield 000 212 040 — 9

Amarillo 000 310 011 — 6

E—Robertson, Torrens. DP—Springfield 1. LOB—Springfield 2, Amarillo 6. 2B—Perez, Mieses, Potts. HR—Robertson 2 (5), Capel (4), Chinea (4), Torrens (3), Olivares (5). SF—Godoy. SB—Olivares, Baker.

Springfield IP H R ER BB SO

Perez W, 2-1 6.0 6 4 4 1 7

Ramirez 1.0 0 0 0 2 0

Gonzalez 1.0 1 1 1 0 2

Fernandez 1.0 2 1 1 0 1

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Ramirez L, 1-4 5.1 5 5 5 1 5

Rodriguez 1.2 0 0 0 0 0

Rogers 1.0 3 4 4 1 1

Munoz 1.0 0 0 0 0 2

WP—Fernandez, Rogers. HBP—by Ramirez (Lopez). T—2:44. Attn.—5,406.