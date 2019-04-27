BROCK — Chyanne Ellett notched her 17th shutout and 19th victory of the season and eclipsed 1,200 strikeouts for her career, while also belting a pair of home runs — including a grand slam — with six RBIs to spark the No. 6 Brownwood Lady Lions to a Region I-4A softball bi-district sweep of Springtown.

Following Thursday's 14-0 victory in Game 1, the Lady Lions responded with another 14-0 triumph Saturday afternoon to punch their ticket to the area round and a postseason rematch against Vernon — a 7-0 winner over Sweetwater in a one-game playoff. Details on the second-round matchup have not been finalized.

District 7-4A champion Brownwood (23-2-2 ) jumped out to a 4-0 lead on 8-4A fourth-seed Springtown (7-26) in Game 2 with a pair of runs in both the first and second innings. The Lady Lions tacked on four more in the fifth and generated six additional runs in their final trip to the plate in the seventh.

At the plate, Brownwood produced 11 hits as Ellett finished with two homers and six RBIs; Yisel Mendoza, Annie-Klein Allgood and Maddie Yazell each contributed a pair of hits, and Annie Gillispie, Ashlynn Patteson and Aubrie Harris chipped in one hit apiece.

In circle, Ellett gave up two hits, walked seven and struck out 16 — giving her 1,208 strikeouts in her career. For the season, Ellett owns a 19-2 record and lowered her 0.47 ERA, while her strikeout total stands at 373 with 44 walks.

Brownwood's two-run top of the first saw Auzzlyn Benedict reach on a two-out error, then Ellett followed with a two-run home run down the left field line.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the second as Mendoza led off with a single, then Allgood followed with a bunt single and a throwing error on the play allowed to Mendoza to come home. Yazell's RBI single to left plated Allgood for a 4-0 cushion.

Mendoza also led off the four-run fifth with a single, then Allgood doubled to move Mendoza to third base, where she scored on a wild pitch. Yazell then walked and stole second base, and Allgood came home from third on the back end of a double steal with Yazell for a 6-0 cushion. Harris singled to move Yazell to third, and Yazell also scored on a wild pitch. Later, an RBI ground out by Gillispie drove in Harris.

In Brownwood's seventh inning, Allgood was hit by a pitch and later scored on an RBI ground out by Harris. Yazell, who singled earlier in the frame, scored on Gillispie's RBI single. Patteson then singled and Benedict reached safely on a fielder's choice ahead of Ellett's grand slam over the left field wall, which capped the scoring.