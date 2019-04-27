The Stephenville girls and boys soccer teams both had historic seasons in 2019, and their top players were rewarded with not only all-District 6-4A honors but also being in the spotlight for earning special recognition in the voting for the superlatives.

The Honeybees, who went on to win the Class 4A girls state championship in Georgetown for the second time in three years also dominated the girls district superlatives, grabbing four of the seven player categories.

In addition, Stephenville’s girls coach Casey Weil was voted as Coach of the Year.

The SHS boys also had their share of superlatives, with three players named in those lofty categories. Second-year coach Taylor Smith’s Yellow Jackets reached the regional tournament final for the first time in SHS boys soccer history.

The district-champion Honeybees completed their latest dream season with a 25-1-2 overall record. Their lone district loss was a road match at Brownwood.

The district coaches voted SHS junior Ciara Johnston as the overall Most Valuable Player among the girls. The Honeybees also landed three other juniors in key categories — Gracie Bales as Offensive MVP, Beatris Chavarria as Midfielder MVP and goal keeper Madison Wyly as Defensive MVP.

For the Yellow Jackets, midfielder Jorge Gallegos was voted as the boys district Offensive MVP. Senior teammate Alfredo Rocha was selected as the Goal Keeper of the Year, and Parker Plaxco of SHS was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

The Stephenville girls voted first-team all-district were Haleigh Beam, Claire Choate, Madelyn Heupel and Courtney Langley.

Second-team all-district players for the Honeybees are Alyssa Northcutt, Daisy Richards, Emily Kirbo and Cody Hawks.

Girls honorable mention went to Honeybees Cheney Carrillo, Brinkley Harlow and Bailie Atchley.

The Yellow Jackets who earned spots on the boys first-team all-district were defender Ethan Nehring, forward J.J. Saldana and defender Gerardo Campos.

Second-team all-district players for the SHS boys were midfielders Isidro Manzano, Luis Carrillo and Kevin Martinez.

The SHS boys who received honorable mention are Eduardo Campos, Christian Brown, Cody Miller, Taylor Hefner and Miguel Moreno.

It took defending state champion San Elizario to eliminate the District 6-4A runner-up Yellow Jackets (17-8-4) from the playoffs, with a 4-2 win in the Region I-4A tournament final. San Elizario went on to win its second straight boys state title, 1-0 over Midlothian Heritage.

The other all-district superlatives among the girls went to Brownwood midfielder Watts Jones (Offensive Newcomer of the Year), along with defender Hannah Seaton (Offensive Newcomer of the Year) and Reagan Carter (Goal Keeper of the Year), both of Mineral Wells.

The other notable winners among the boys included overall MVP Marvin Renteria of Mineral Wells, Defensive MVP Zach Smith, Defensive Newcomer of the Year Tanner Roberts of Brownwood and Coach of the Year Rolando Borjon.