Corbin Martin, Cionel Perez and Reymin Guduan combined for a shutout as the Round Rock Express defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 2-0 on Thursday at Dell Diamond.

Martin (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing six hits over five scoreless innings. Hector Noesi (2-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out 12 and walked one.

Round Rock (12-8) scored its runs when Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Myles Straw hit an RBI single in the eighth. Outside of that production, the Express had just three more hits. New Orleans had eight hits in the game, but couldn't turn those into runs.

The Baby Cakes (11-9) were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Express' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

Drew Ferguson had the only multi-hit game for the Express, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Harold Ramirez had the only extra-base hit for New Orleans, a double in the ninth inning. Gabriel Guerrero represented the tying run, but grounded out to end the game after that.