With the last week of the high school baseball season now here, the postseason fates of most of the metro teams has been decided, and it's mostly about positioning now.

Two 5 p.m. games in town involving District 3-5A teams could well settle how that district's playoff picture looks.

In a metro showdown, district leader Amarillo High (20-7-1, 12-2 in district) hosts Randall (17-13, 7-7) in the Battle of Bell Street between teams at the opposite ends of the playoff spectrum. If Amarillo High wins the district's playoff field is set, as the Sandies will be the district champions and Randall will be eliminated.

Even if Randall wins, though, the Raiders still might not make the playoffs. If Lubbock Cooper (18-12, 9-5) wins at Caprock (13-15, 3-12), Cooper will grab the district's fourth and final playoff spot and eliminate Randall.

In District 1-3A, the only two playoff spots which have been determined so far are held by metro teams. Bushland (16-4-1, 8-0) and River Road (14-10, 6-2) are 1-2 atop the district and can settle some things today at home.

At 4:30 p.m., Bushland hosts Tulia (13-8, 4-4) and if the Falcons win they'll clinch the district crown outright. River Road hosts Dimmitt (9-12-1, 2-6) at 4 p.m. and if the Wildcats win, they'll be no worse than the district's No. 2 playoff seed.

If the Falcons lose and Wildcats win, though, that could make things interesting Saturday. River Road hosts Bushland at noon that day to close the regular season, and that could mean a share of the district title and the No. 1 playoff seed perhaps on the line.

Metro District Baseball Standings

District 2-6A

Team;District;Overall

x-Midland High;9-4;20-10-1

Midland Lee;7-6;18-10

Frenship;7-6;18-10

Odessa High;7-6;17-8-1

Odessa Permian;6-7;16-14

Tascosa;3-10;11-16

Today’s games: Tascosa at Midland Lee, 4:30 p.m. Midland High at Odessa High, 4:30 p.m. Odessa Permian at Frenship, 7 p.m.

District 3-5A

Team;District;Overall

x-Amarillo High;12-2;20-7-1

x-Lubbock Monterey;11-4;19-11-1

x-Lubbock Coronado;10-4;16-14

Lubbock Cooper;9-5;18-12

Randall;7-7;17-13

Plainview;6-8;12-15

Lubbock High;4-10;8-21-1

Caprock;3-12;13-15

Palo Duro;2-11;9-19

Today’s games: Randall at Amarillo High, Lubbock Coronado at Caprock, Lubbock High at Palo Duro, Lubbock Cooper at Plainview. All games at 5 p.m.

District 3-4A

Team;District;Overall

x-Canyon;7-1;15-9-1

x-Lubbock Estacado;5-3;15-8-1

x-Hereford;5-3;9-11

x-Levelland;3-5;16-12-1

Lamesa;0-8;1-24

Note: Regular season is finished. A coin flip will determine of Estacado and Hereford play off the No. 2 seed.

District 1-3A

Team;District;Overall

x-Bushland;8-0;16-4-1

x-River Road;6-2;14-10

Muleshoe;4-4;11-6

Tulia;4-4;13-8

Dimmitt;2-6;9-12-1

Friona;0-8;1-18

Today’s games: Dimmitt at River Road, 4 p.m. Tulia at Bushland, 4:30 p.m. Muleshoe at Friona, 4:30 p.m.

Final Metro Softball Standings

District 2-6A

Team;District;Overall

x-Frenship;10-0;27-6

x-Odessa High;6-4;26-7

x-Odessa Permian;5-5;19-11-2

x-Midland Lee;5-5;19-11

Midland High;4-6;17-12-3

Tascosa;0-10;3-25-1

District 3-5A

Team;District;Overall

x-Lubbock Coronado;14-2;23-9

x-Lubbock Monterey;13-3;25-6

x-Lubbock Cooper;13-3;20-15

x-Randall;10-6;19-14

Caprock;9-7;14-15

Plainview;6-10;13-20-1

Lubbock High;4-12;8-20

Amarillo High;3-13;9-25

Palo Duro;0-16;4-31

District 3-4A

Team;District;Overall

x-Canyon;8-0;18-10

x-Lamesa;6-2;23-6

x-Levelland;3-5;19-12

x-Hereford;3-5;12-17-1

Lubbock Estacado;0-8;7-21