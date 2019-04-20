For the second Friday Night Fireworks event in franchise history, the Amarillo Sod Poodles sent up some late sparklers Friday night at Hodgetown.

Unfortunately, they fizzled out in the end.

In front of a crowd of 7,151, the second largest in franchise history, the Sod Poodles cut into a four-run deficit against the Corpus Christi Hooks and had the tying run on second base. But that run never got home, as the final two batters couldn't get the ball out of the infield and the Poodles lost to the Hooks 8-7, spoiling what was an otherwise entertaining night.

While his team fought back to get in a position to win in the end, Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman still wasn't thrilled with the final result.

"Maybe it's just that I've been around such a long time bit I'm not big on moral victories," Wellman said. "We lost a ball game. We had two leads early then our offense suddenly became dormant. From a development standpoint there were some good things."

The Hooks took the lead for good when Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run off Sod Poodles starter Pedro Avila for a 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth. Avila was pulled out of the game later in the inning after hitting a pitch count, and ended up taking the loss.

That was a marked contrast from his previous outing, when he started for the parent club San Diego Padres eight days later in a spot start and earned a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Avila took the loss against the Hooks after throwing 4 2/3 innings.

"I think (Avila) made a few mistakes location wise," Wellman said. "I don't care if the count is 0-2, it's a bad pitch if you miss your spot. He's going to learn that."

The silver lining was the relief appearance of Lake Bachar. Six days earlier he started against the Hooks, but he was called on in relief this time and kept them in the game.

Bachar threw the final 4 1/3 innings and kept the Hooks off the board through the eighth.

"I was happy I guess," Bachar said. "I went out and competed and that's what I was happy with. Going into this game I knew I was going to be extended. Last year I was kind of mixed around a bit in the rotation so I expected that."

But the Hooks got to Bachar in the top of the ninth. After a pair of one-out singles, Abraham Toro hit a two-run double to give the Hooks some cushion and an 8-4 advantage.

That proved to be necessary. Corpus Christi reliever Kit Scheetz retired the first hitter, but issued a walk to Chris Baker and gave up a single to Nate Easley before they both scored on Rodrigo Orozco's double to cut the lead to 8-6.

Then Edward Olivares, who got the Sod Poodles on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning, doubled to bring home Orozco and cut it to 8-7, necessitating the removal of Scheetz.

Brendan Feldmann then came on relief to face Amarillo's 3-4 hitters, Owen Miller and Brad Zunica. Miller grounded to second to move Olivares to third, but Zunica popped up to third baseman Toro in foul territory to end it.

Hooks 8, Sod Poodles 7

Corpus Christi ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Dawson cf 5 2 2 0 Orozco cf 4 2 2 2

McCormick lf 3 2 2 2 Olivares rf 4 2 2 3

Toro 3b 5 0 2 2 Miller ss 5 1 1 0

Goetzman rf 5 1 2 1 Zunica 1b 4 0 0 0

Matijevic 1b 5 2 2 0 Potts 3b 4 0 1 1

Robinson c 4 0 0 0 Ona dh 3 0 0 1

Benedetti dh 4 0 2 0 Rivas c 4 0 0 0

Sierra ss 3 1 1 2 Baker 2b 2 1 0 0

Duarte 2b 4 0 0 0 Easley lf 4 1 1 0

Totals 38 8 13 7 Totals 34 7 7 7

Corpus Christi 030 120 002 — 8

Amarillo 202 000 003 — 7

E—Duarte. LOB—Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 6. 2B—Toro, Orozco, Olivares. HR—Sierra (1), McCormick (1), Olivares (3). SB—Dawson.

Corpus Christi IP H R ER BB SO

Bielak 2.1 3 4 4 4 4

Blanco W, 2-0 3.2 1 0 0 1 6

Scheetz 2.1 3 3 3 1 2

Feldmann S, 1 0.2 0 0 0 0 0

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Avila L, 0-1 4.2 8 6 6 2 5

Bachar 4.1 5 2 2 1 6

WP—Avila, Bachar 2. Bk.—Avila. T—2:52. Attn.—7,151.