It was as good a day as could be expected for area schools at the Region I-4A tennis tournament at Texas Tech's McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock.

All five categories had somebody from the Panhandle advance from the finals to the state tournament at College Station next month. Canyon swept the boys and girls region doubles titles, Hereford had players go in both singles events and Pampa advance a mixed doubles team to state.

Canyon's boys doubles team of Asher Melton and Bryce Ware and the girls doubles team of Taren Wells and Aubrey Thomas both won their brackets to go to state.

Melton and Ware were especially dominant in their draw. They didn't lose a game in their first two matches and won in the semifinals 6-1, 6-1.

The final was an all-Panhandle matchup between the Canyon duo and Pampa's Jace Ware and Adam Grocholski. Melton and Ware cruised to a 6-0, 7-5 victory to claim the region title.

All was not lost for Ware and Grocholski, though, as they won a playback match to claim the No. 2 seed forstate out of the region.

Wells and Thomas both won their first three matches at regions to make the finals against the duo of Klassen-Smith from Seminole. The Canyon duo lost the first set but recovered to win 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 to advance to state.

Hereford had two singles players go even thought they didn't win titles.

On the boys side, Nicolas Villalovos lost the championship match to Darryn Sanchez of Fort Stockton in a par of close sets, 7-6 (9), 7-5. Villalovos held on to the No. 2 spot as a playback was unnecessary.

For the girls, Victoria Betzen lost the championship to Lenka Okasova of Decatur, 6-1, 6-2. However, Betzen survived a playback, beating Tatum Rondan of Andrews, 6-0, 6-2 to punch her ticket to state.

Pampa's mixed doubles team of Carson Parnell and Reid Smith also advanced to state with a second place finish where a playback wasn't necessary.