After senior Kourtney Coveney displayed some heroics with a double to right-center field to defeat Texas Woman’s 3-2 in eight innings Thursday, the No. 6-ranked West Texas A&M Lady Buffaloes returned to the field even stronger Friday.

WTAMU (30-10, 21-6 Lone Star Conference) dropped the Pioneers in a doubleheader by scores of 12-3 and 8-4. Coveney and three other fellow seniors – Shayne Starkey, Kylee Moore and Mari Ruiz – played their final regular-season games at Schaeffer Park in Canyon.

“It feels good to end it with a sweep here at Schaeffer Park,” Coveney said. “This park has been our home for four years. This is our house, is what we call it, and it was a great way to end (the regular season) here.

“But hopefully, we’ll be back here in the postseason if we continue to do our job.”

Moore agreed with Coveney’s sentiment.

“It was definitely an emotional weekend,” Moore said. “We’re not done yet, though. Sweeping a team to end the regular season here is always good, but it was tough.

“Things happened (Thursday) that didn’t go our way, but we did what we had to do to make it work. Today, we went up there and took our hacks, and things worked out our way.

“Me and Cove and Shayne, we’ve played together for four years – and Mari came in two years ago. I love all of them, and it’s going to be hard without them next year.”

Lady Buffs coach Candace Abrams told her team after the series finale Friday to celebrate the final contest of the regular season at Schaeffer Park, but to also keep their eyes on the prize.

“This weekend was a good weekend,” Abrams said. “It’s always good to get a sweep at home. It’s especially fun to do it for last time of the year at home and with these seniors.

“This is pretty special. I’ve been around those seniors for four years, and I’ve seen them grow from when they were freshmen. But like I told them after the game – we can be emotional about this, but it’s not over.”

In the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, WT enjoyed a five-inning, run-rule victory thanks to an offensive explosion led by seniors Moore and Starkey.

Moore was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a double and a home run. Starkey was 3 for 3 in the contest with one RBI, and juniors Shanna McBroom and Brittany Cruz both had two hits. McBroom hit two homers and drove in four Lady Buffs baserunners.

Freshman Kyra Lair (14-3) earned the win in the circle in a complete game, tossing all five innings and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with a strikeout.

In the rubber match, McBroom, Starkey and freshman Amelya Huggins led WT offensively. McBroom was 2-for-4, Starkey was also 2-for-4 and Huggins enjoyed a 3-for-4 outing. McBroom, junior Miranda Grotenhuis, Starkey and freshman Ruby Salzman all homered.

Starkey (14-4) earned the win in the circle. The left hander threw a complete game while allowing four runs – three earned – on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Lady Buffs are scheduled to face No. 22 Tarleton on April 26-27 at TexAnn Softball Complex in Stephenville.