On a cold evening at Hodgetown in Amarillo that was accompanied by a bizarre third inning, the Amarillo Sod Poodles got the job done.

Led by Buddy Reed, Amarillo topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-1 Friday in front of a crowd of over 6,000 fans.

Corpus Christi scored a run in the top of the first on an RBI single to left field by Abraham Toro. But in the bottom of the third, Reed sparked the Sod Poodles with a two-run home run just inside the left-field foul pole to put his team up 2-1.

In his last five ballgames, Reed has sent the baseball over the wall five times.

“(The ball) looks pretty good right now,” Reed said. “I’m just wanting to put quality at-bats together, and I’m having fun. I’m enjoying the field, the guys and the camaraderie we have together.”

Reed, a native of The Bronx, is no stranger to cold weather. But the changes in temperature of the Texas Panhandle have been an adjustment for the 6-foot, 4-inch center fielder.

“It’s different, it’s unique,” Reed said. “It’s April, and they’re saying it’s gonna snow tomorrow. I’m getting used to it – it’s not too bad, but it’s not too great.

“But hey – we’re in Texas, and it’s going to heat up. I’m happy about that and look forward to it.”

The third inning provided some theatrics, as Hooks starting pitcher Tyler Ivey was ejected while warming up in the bottom of the frame due to a foreign substance on his glove. Despite the delay in play, Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman said the team’s approach didn’t change, and he credited the Sod Poodles’ defense for the win.

“I thought our defense was stellar,” Wellman said. “Other than one play, I thought it was great.”

The defense was aided by the starting pitching of T.J. Weir, who earned the victory on the mound in his first appearance for Amarillo (4-5). Weir threw five innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six Corpus Christi batters.

“I felt good,” Weir said. “I felt like I really settled in about halfway through the second inning. I settled in and started clicking pretty well.

“I got ahead with my fastball early on, and my slider is usually my go-to pitch and it was working pretty well today, too.”

In the bottom of the fifth, Peter Van Gansen put Amarillo ahead 3-1 with a solo homer to right. The Sod Poodles added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI single to center by Webster Rivas and a run scored by Jorge Ona on a wild pitch by Corpus Christi pitcher Kit Scheetz.

The Amarillo bullpen conglomerate of Dauris Valdez, Trevor Megill and David Bednar held the Hooks scoreless the rest of the way.

The Sod Poodles will host the Hooks (3-6) tonight at Hodgetown at 7:05 p.m.