After one of the more balanced District 25-6A spring tennis tournaments in recent years, four schools will represent the district at the Class 6A Region IV tournament April 17-18 at McFarlin Tennis Center in San Antonio.

Megha Dania earned the lone gold medal for Lake Travis by defeating her sister and teammate, Anushka Dania, in the finals of the girls singles bracket. However, Lake Travis still qualified a meet-high seven athletes in four events at the district tournament April 3-4 at the Austin Tennis Center.

The Cavs’ girls doubles team of Mitali Khoje and Stela Sifuentes finished second to Austin High’s Ainsley Merritt and Annabel Merritt. In addition, the Lake Travis mixed doubles team of Shriniket Maddipatla and Jacqueline Creel advanced to regionals after falling to Westlake’s Jett Wright and Keegan McCain in the district finals.

Lake Travis’ final regional qualifier comes in the boys singles bracket, where Anmay Devaraj lost to Westlake’s Daniel French.

In the boys doubles bracket, the Austin High duo of Owen Plunkett and Oliver Johnson defeated Stephen Do and Riley O'Connor of Bowie.

The top two finishers in each event qualify for the regional tournament.