MINNEAPOLIS — Shots were difficult to come by Monday night.

Texas Tech and Virginia were built to deny spacing and allow any offensive player any room to maneuver around the floor.

The result saw the Red Raiders and Cavaliers unable to make shots early on as both teams struggled to find their rhythm.

It's a battle Texas Tech was all-too familiar with throughout the season, and ultimately, one that could not be contained in regulation.

Despite having five players finish in double figures, led by Brandone Francis with 17 points, the No. 9 Red Raiders were outscored in overtime en route to an 85-77 national championship loss to the top-seeded Cavaliers inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the loss, Texas Tech (31-7) ended its run in the NCAA Tournament on the final Monday of the men's college basketball regular season as the Cavaliers (35-3) claimed their program's first-ever national title after getting ousted by No. 16 seed UMBC last season.

But in the closing moments, the Red Raiders looked like they were in position to enjoy a celebration thanks to some defense and a senior leader.

Norense Odiase converted a three-point play, used the left side of his palm to block a shot, and drained a pair of free throws to give the Red Raiders a 68-65 advantage with 22 seconds to play.

It wasn't meant to be as De'Andre Hunter drained a three-point shot to knot things up at 68-68, while Jarrett Culver was blocked on a fadeaway shot with one second left to send the game in to extra time.

In the extra period, Virginia outscored Texas Tech 17-7 en route to finishing off its redemption story.

Early on, the tale was that of two teams determined to keep the other from scoring.

Texas Tech found itself trailing early on as Virginia was able to drain some shots.

Mamadi Diakite started things off by making a jumper in the paint, which started a 9-3 run capped off by a Braxton Key dunk with less than 13 minutes left in the first half.

The Cavaliers continued to score, building up their lead to double figures (17-7) after De'Andre Hunter drained a pair of free throws before the Red Raiders figured things out around the 10-minute mark.

With Culver struggling to score, Brandone Francis took it upon himself to spark the offense with a right-wing three-point goal, while Kyler Edwards kept things going with a triple of his own, to close the gap to 17-13 at the 9:05 mark.

A few minutes later, Davide Moretti poked a ball away from a Virginia player before it came back to him for a game-tying trey which put things at 19-19 with 7:34 before halftime.

The Red Raiders forged a 6-2 run — powered by a Tariq Owens dunk, a pair of Edwards free throws and a Matt Mooney jumper — to take a short-lived 25-21 advantage with less than five minutes to the break.

Virginia took over, engineering an 11-4 run to close out the final 4:24 on the way to a 32-29 lead as both teams retreated to their respective locker rooms.

For the second straight game, Culver went into halftime without a field goal — shooting 0-for-6 from the field — but had three points from the free-throw line.

In his absence, Francis and Moretti stepped up by each scoring eight points apiece.

Kyle Guy had 10 first half points while Ty Jerome, who had eight in the first 20 minutes, netted a buzzer-beating three-pointer to provide the difference as the Cavaliers headed to the locker room with the three-point advantage.