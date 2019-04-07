The Texas Stars led twice, but they eventually fell 4-3 to the Rockford IceHogs in a shootout at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday.

Jacob Nilsson scored the second goal in the shootout, following one by Peter Holland to clinch the win for the IceHogs.

Texas fell behind early when Luke Johnson scored less than four minutes into the contest.

The Stars tied the game, however, when Joel L'Esperance scored at 10 minutes, 20 seconds into the first frame.

Texas took its first lead at 4:06 into the second period when Nicholas Caamano scored on a power play.

Holland tied the game just 36 seconds later.

The Stars took another lead almost midway through the final period on a goal by Rhett Gardner. That lead wouldn't hold up either as Tyler Sikura scored with under six minutes left in regulation.

Despite the loss, the Stars managed to salvage a point by making it to a shootout. They sit outside of playoff position by just one point. The Manitoba Moose and Iowa Wild both have 81 points while Texas has 80 with just a handful of games remaining.