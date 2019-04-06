Estacado’s sprinters took the spotlight on Friday with strong showings at the District 3-4A track meet at PlainsCapital Park at Lowery Field.

Za’Kaja Neloms, Ty’Trice Conor and Malaysia Payton swept the top three spots in the girls 100-meter dash, with Neloms finishing three-tenths of a second ahead of the field to take gold.

Estacado’s girls 4x100 and 4x200 relays each won comfortable victories with a winning margin of more than two seconds.

The top four finishers in each event will advance to the 3-4A and 4-4A area meet next week.

Estacado’s Symphony Brown took gold in the high jump by clearing 5 feet 2 inches.

Matador boys runner T.J. Steele was the top points runner for the Matadors, taking second in both the 100-meter dash and the long jump.

Canyon High swept both the girls and boys team championships, with Estacado placing second in the girls team standings and fourth in the boys team race.

District 3-4A Track Meet Results



Thursday & Friday, Lowrey Field



Top 4 finishers qualify for area meet



Girls 3200 Meter Run



1, Stuart, Breanna, Canyon, 11:44.38. 2, Taylor, Sabbatha, Hereford, 12:01.14.



3, Melton, Camryn, Canyon, 12:31.65. 4, Davis, Gabi, Canyon, 12:33.84.



Boys 3200 Meter Run



1, Ashley, Samuel, Canyon, 10:53.12. 2, Valderes, Jose, Levelland, 10:58.19.



3, Ornelas, Rodrigo, Levelland, 11:00.10. 4, Flickinger, Kidron, Hereford,



11:11.48.



Girls 4x100 Meter Relay



1, Estacado 48.94. 2, Canyon 50.93. 3, Lamesa 52.55. 4, Levelland



52.71. 5, Hereford 52.85.



Boys 4x100 Meter Relay



1, Canyon 42.80. 2, Estacado 44.14. 3, Hereford 44.68. 4, Levelland



45.01. 5, Lamesa 46.99.



Girls 800 Meter Run



1, Dudley, Kelsee, Canyon, 2:21.16. 2, Speegle, Caitlynne, Canyon, 2:21.46. 3,



Davis, Gabi, Canyon, 2:21.69. 4, Taylor, Sabbatha, Hereford, 2:25.83.



Boys 800 Meter Run



1, Sebastiao, Beana, Canyon, 2:01.65. 2, Ashley, Samuel, Canyon, 2:02.38. 3,



Dominguez, Jaden, Canyon, 2:07.07. 4, Hendrix, Mauriece, Lubbock Estacado,



2:11.66.



Girls 100 Meter Hurdles



1, Grimes, Mackenzie, Canyon, 15.34. 2, Hawkins, Aaniya, Estacado, 16.40.



3, Whited, Daijah, Lamesa, 16.81. 4, Guzman, Kaylyn, Lamesa, 17.19.



Boys 110 Meter Hurdles



1, Rodriguez, James, Lamesa, 14.91. 2, Steele, RJ, Estacado, 15.90. 3,



Asbill, Josiah, Canyon, 16.92. 4, McKay, Augustus, Canyon, 17.24.



Girls 100 Meter Dash



1, Neloms, Za'Kaja, Estacado, 12.23. 2, Conor, Ty'Trice, Estacado,



12.52. 3, Payton, Malaysia, Estacado, 12.71. 4, Davis, Natalie, Canyon,



12.80.



Boys 100 Meter Dash



1, Rikel, Lawton, Canyon, 10.85. 2, Steele, TJ, Estacado, 10.97. 3,



Quintanilla, Zakari, Lamesa, 11.16. 4, Ponce, Raymundo, Hereford, 11.35.



Girls 4x200 Meter Relay



1, Estacado 1:44.92. 2, Canyon 1:46.48. 3, Levelland 1:52.93. 4,



Hereford 1:54.48.



Boys 4x200 Meter Relay



1, Canyon 1:29.52. 2, Hereford 1:33.06. 3, Levelland 1:33.53. 4, Lubbock



Estacado 1:33.86.



Girls 400 Meter Dash



1, Harris, Alyssa, Canyon, 58.67. 2, Speegle, Caitlynne, Canyon, 1:00.86. 3,



Taylor, Ryleigh, Canyon, 1:01.26. 4, Langston, Amari, Estacado, 1:03.69.



Boys 400 Meter Dash



1, Sebastiao, Beana, Canyon, 50.63. 2, Butcher, Rafe, Canyon, 51.31. 3, Loya,



Luis, Hereford, 52.27. 4, Roberts, Tracer, Canyon, 53.39.



Girls 300 Meter Hurdles



1, Grimes, Mackenzie, Canyon, 47.11. 2, Winfrey, Brylee, Canyon, 48.29. 3,



Brown, Maddy, Canyon, 49.07. 4, Hawkins, Aaniya, Estacado, 49.25.



Boys 300 Meter Hurdles



1, Rodriguez, James, Lamesa, 42.42. 2, Steele, RJ, Estacado, 42.88. 3,



Woolley, Wildon, Canyon, 43.80. 4, Montano, RJ, Hereford, 45.37.



Girls 200 Meter Dash



1, Harris, Alyssa, Canyon, 25.62. 2, Adams, Eboni, Estacado, 26.39. 3,



Payton, Malaysia, Estacado, 26.62. 4, St. Romain, Bailey, Canyon, 26.83.



Boys 200 Meter Dash



1, Quintanilla, Zakari, Lamesa, 22.92. 2, Brewer, Brayden, Canyon, 23.07. 3,



Shaw, Joe, Canyon, 23.30. 4, Brogden, Mason, Levelland, 23.58.



Girls 1600 Meter Run



1, Stuart, Breanna, Canyon, 5:21.20. 2, Taylor, Sabbatha, Hereford, 5:29.75.



3, Davis, Gabi, Canyon, 5:38.14. 4, Dudley, Kelsee, Canyon, 5:47.80.



Boys 1600 Meter Run



1, Ashley, Samuel, Canyon, 4:35.51. 2, Jones, Matthew, Canyon, 4:56.50. 3,



Flickinger, Kidron, Hereford, 4:57.82. 4, Ornelas, Rodrigo, Levelland,



4:58.13.



Girls 4x400 Meter Relay



1, Canyon 4:08.81. 2, Estacado 4:15.38. 3, Hereford 4:17.19. 4,



Levelland 4:32.37.



Boys 4x400 Meter Relay



1, Canyon 3:28.57. 2, Hereford 3:33.95. 3, Levelland 3:35.54. 4, Lubbock



Estacado 3:38.33.



Girls Discus Throw



1, Hughes, Audrey, Canyon, 148-06. 2, Burns, Danielle, Canyon, 117-01. 3,



Holt, Campbell, Canyon, 102-06. 4, Epke, Kimberly, Levelland, 96-11.



Boys Discus Throw



1, Wilson, Lucas, Canyon, 131-09. 2, Burns, Calvin, Canyon, 126-08. 3, Henry,



Jalayne, Levelland, 122-11. 4, Christie, Tucker, Canyon, 117-02.



Girls High Jump



1, Brown, Symphony, Estacado, 5-00. 2, Reyes, Marisa, Levelland, 4-10. 3,



Winfrey, Brylee, Canyon, 4-08. 4, Sheard, Tanzia, Canyon, 4-08.



Boys High Jump



1, Meek, Jett, Canyon, 5-10. 2, Delozier, Dodge, Hereford, 5-10. 3, Walters,



Tuff, Levelland, 5-08. 4, O'Connor, Reid, Levelland, 5-06.



Girls Long Jump



1, Gonzales, Jasiriana, Hereford, 17-03.50. 2, Coker, Genesis, Lamesa,



16-03.50. 3, Conor, Ty'Trice, Estacado, 16-02.75. 4, Childress, Kui'Jett,



Estacado, 16-02.50.



Boys Long Jump



1, Rodriguez, James, Lamesa, 22-03. 2, Steele, TJ, Estacado, 21-01. 3,



Meek, Jett, Canyon, 20-01.50. 4, Mulkey, Zach, Levelland, 20-01.25.



Girls Pole Vault



1, Davis, Natalie, Canyon, 11-01. 2, Coronado, Hadley, Levelland, 8-06. 3,



Swafford, Laynie, Lamesa, 7-06. 4, Barrera, Reagan, Levelland, 6-06.



Boys Pole Vault



1, Asbill, Josiah, Canyon, 13-00. 2, Littlefield, Hunter, Levelland, 11-00. 3,



Osornio, Nathan, Levelland, 10-06.



Girls Shot Put



1, Hughes, Audrey, Canyon, 43-10.75. 2, Burns, Danielle, Canyon, 37-10.50. 3,



Robinson, Keasha, Estacado 35-04.75. 4, Cox, Alahndra, Estacado,



34-09.25.



Boys Shot Put



1, Wilson, Tanner, Canyon, 51-03.50. 2, Wilson, Lucas, Canyon, 48-03.25. 3,



Johnson, Myles, Levelland, 47-09.25. 4, Guzman, Nickolas, Canyon, 43-08.



Girls Triple Jump



1, Gonzales, Jasiriana, Hereford, 36-00.75. 2, Coker, Genesis, Lamesa,



35-06.25. 3, Thomas, Taylor, Canyon, 34-10. 4, Willeford, Whitney, Canyon,



33-03.50.



Boys Triple Jump 4A



1, Meek, Jett, Canyon, 43-05.25. 2, Butcher, Rafe, Canyon, 41-05.25. 3,



Williams, Zaucause, Estacado, 41-05. 4, Salazar, Isaiah, Levelland,



40-11.50.

District 3-5A meet

Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper jumpers and throwers made the biggest splash as the District 3-5A track meet wrapped up Friday at Lowery Field.

Coronado jumpers took gold in four events, with Blair Conwright winning the boys long jump and TerriYona Adams winning the girls long jump.

In the boys high jump, Coronado’s Caleb Wilborn outlasted Monterey’s Steven Runnels and Lubbock-Cooper’s Ty Cunningham to take gold with a jump of 6-feet 6-inches.

Lady Mustang NeNe Phenix won the district championship in the girls triple jump.

Coronado took gold in both the boys shot put and discus, as D.J. Davis took first in the discus and Roman Holt won the shot put.

On the track, Coronado’s Diamond Lilly sprinted to gold in sweeping both the 200-meter run and 400-meters.

Lubbock-Cooper’s Nehemiah Martinez fended off Coronado’s Deandre Brantley Young to take gold in the boys 200 meters.

Mustang hurdler Imari Jones edged Lubbock-Cooper's Haven Hernandez by .08 of a second in a tight 110-meter race.

The top four finishers in each event qualified to advance to the area meet.

Amarillo swept both the boys and girls team trophies, with Coronado taking third in the final girls team standings. Lubbock-Cooper took second in the boys team rae, with Coronado finishing third.

Girls 3200 Meter Run 5A Finals



1, Jenkins, Cammy, Lubbock-Cooper, 11:43.71. 2, Gomez, Ariyah, Canyon Randall,



11:50.09. 3, Mitchell, Cammie, Amarillo, 11:59.91. 4, Pate, Daphne, Canyon



Randall, 12:04.54.



Boys 3200 Meter Run 5A



1, Ibrahim, Abdirizak, Amarillo Palo Duro, 9:56.24. 2, Alonzo, Isaac, Lubbock High,



9:56.25. 3, Cox, Berry, Amarillo, 10:01.85. 4, McGill, Isaac, Amarillo,



10:02.56.



Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 5A Finals



1, Amarillo 48.00. 2, Lubbock Monterey 49.09. 3, Amarillo Palo Duro 49.76. 4,



Canyon Randall 49.98.



Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 5A Finals



1, Amarillo 42.29. 2, Canyon Randall 42.62. 3, Lubbock-Cooper 43.29. 4,



Monterey 43.38.



Girls 800 Meter Run 5A



1, Baer, Jewel, Amarillo, 2:21.75. 2, Warren, Piper, Amarillo, 2:25.58. 3,



Mitchell, Cammie, Amarillo, 2:26.31. 4, Miller, Aspin, Plainview, 2:28.92.



Boys 800 Meter Run 5A



1, Newsome, Cooper, Amarillo, 1:57.87. 2, Ibrahim, Abdirizak, Amarillo Palo Duro,



2:00.44. 3, Cox, Berry, Amarillo, 2:01.10. 4, Spears, Kade, Lubbock-Cooper,



2:01.40.



Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 5A Finals



1, Quiles, Symone, Amarillo, 15.46. 2, Vences, Angela, Amarillo Caprock, 16.04. 3,



Austin, Adelynn, Amarillo, 16.14. 4, Cortez, Adriana, Amarillo Caprock, 16.33.



Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 5A Finals



1, Jones, Imari, Coronado, 15.19. 2, Hernandez, Haven, Lubbock-Cooper,



15.27. 3, Talley, Denver, Amarillo, 15.30. 4, Newkirk, Evan, Amarillo, 15.52.



Girls 100 Meter Dash 5A Finals



1, Mixon, Bree, Amarillo, 12.37. 2, Towner, Jalia, Monterey, 12.53. 3,



Brantley, Brianna, Amarillo, 12.62. 4, Hicks, Kierra, Amarillo, 12.63.



Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 5A Finals



1, Amarillo 1:28.61. 2, Lubbock-Cooper 1:28.70. 3, Canyon Randall 1:29.52. 4,



Lubbock Coronado 1:31.17.



Girls 400 Meter Dash 5A Finals



1, Lilly, Diamond, Coronado, 57.74. 2, Sheriff, Sherifatu, Amarillo Caprock,

58.21. 3, Brantley, Brianna, Amarillo, 1:01.24. 4, Carrillo, Audrey, Canyon

Randall, 1:01.70.

Boys 400 Meter Dash 5A Finals



1, Woods, Damonze, Amarillo, 50.43. 2, Papay, Luke, Canyon Randall, 50.87. 3,



Cureton, Carter, Lubbock-Cooper, 51.90. 4, Pohlmeier, Braden, Canyon Randall,



52.42.



Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 5A Finals



1, Quiles, Symone, Amarillo, 45.35. 2, Latham, Courtney, Amarillo, 46.07. 3,



Austin, Adelynn, Amarillo, 47.62. 4, Contee, Lesibrenae, Coronado, 47.72.



Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 5A Finals



1, Thomas, Trey, Amarillo, 39.66. 2, Hernandez, Haven, Lubbock-Cooper, 39.88. 3,



Diaz, Gavin, Amarillo Palo Duro, 40.35. 4, Newkirk, Evan, Amarillo, 40.73.



Girls 200 Meter Dash 5A Finals



1, Lilly, Diamond, Coronado, 25.68. 2, Jackson, Sincere, Amarillo Palo Duro,



25.95. 3, Brooks, Zyandrious, Monterey, 26.17. 4, Annett, Terissa,



Amarillo Palo Duro, 26.42.



Boys 200 Meter Dash 5A Finals



1, Martinez, Nehemiah, Lubbock-Cooper, 22.34. 2, Brantley Young, Deandre, Coronado, 22.63. 3, Nix, Landen, Canyon Randall, 22.74. 4, Norton, Jordan,



Canyon Randall, 22.86.



Girls 1600 Meter Run 5A



1, Jenkins, Cammy, Lubbock-Cooper, 5:27.50. 2, Gomez, Ariyah, Canyon Randall,



5:31.43. 3, Baer, Jewel, Amarillo, 5:33.78. 4, Pate, Daphne, Canyon Randall,



5:38.24.



Boys 1600 Meter Run 5A



1, Ibrahim, Abdirizak, Amarillo Palo Duro, 4:33.70. 2, Alonzo, Isaac, Lubbock,



4:33.72. 3, Spears, Kade, Lubbock-Cooper, 4:35.57. 4, Betzen, Bryce, Canyon



Randall, 4:36.18.



Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 5A



1, Amarillo 4:01.65. 2, Lubbock Coronado 4:08.00. 3, Canyon Randall 4:08.78.



4, Lubbock Cooper 4:13.04.



Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 5A



1, Amarillo 3:20.30. 2, Lubbock Cooper 3:22.60. 3, Amarillo Caprock 3:25.55.



4, Canyon Randall 3:25.78.



Girls Discus Throw 5A



1, Rowland, Kayli, Lubbock-Cooper, 138-07. 2, Sell, Elizabeth, Amarillo Palo Duro,



109-08. 3, Bray, Payton, Amarillo, 109-07. 4, Hinojos, Alexa, Plainview,



108-00.



Boys Discus Throw 5A



1, Davis, DJ, Coronado, 147-11. 2, Gilbert, Bret, Amarillo, 147-00. 3,



Bentley, Foster, Amarillo, 143-07. 4, Peters, Brandon, Lubbock-Cooper, 138-01.



Girls High Jump 5A



1, Ezbon, Nyakat, Amarillo, 5-06. 2, Phenix, NeNe, Coronado, 5-04. 3,



Badillo, Tyanna, Amarillo Caprock, 5-02. 4, Urban, Brooke, Amarillo, 5-02.



Boys High Jump 5A



1, Wilborn, Caleb, Coronado, 6-06. 2, Cunningham, Ty, Lubbock-Cooper, 6-04.



3, Runnels, Steven, Monterey, 6-04. 4, Udoh, Bonaventure, Amarillo Palo Duro,



6-02.



Girls Long Jump 5A



1, Adams, TerriYona, Coronado, 17-04.25. 2, Ezbon, Nyakat, Amarillo,



17-03.75. 3, Phenix, NeNe, Coronado, 17-00. 4, Sheriff, Sherifatu,



Amarillo Cap, 16-10.50.



Boys Men Long Jump 5A



1, Conwright, Blair, Coronado, 21-07.50. 2, Kodi, Ali, Amarillo Palo Duro,



21-02.25. 3, Porter, Brandon, Lubbock-Cooper, 20-10.25. 4, Nix, Landen, Canyon



Randall, 20-10.



Girls Pole Vault 5A



1, Bush, Katyrina, Canyon Randall, 11-01. 2, Doan, Drew, Amarillo, 10-00. 3,



Parkhurst, Kara, Canyon Randall, 9-06. 4, Birkenfeld, Kyra, Canyon Randall, 9-06.



Boys Pole Vault 9'0 5A



1, Sharber-Acosta, Jayton, Amarillo Caprock, 15-00. 2, Gideon, Tucker, Coronado



, 13-06. 3, Barnes, Ronald, Amarillo Caprock, 13-00. 4, Kirkpatrick, Toby,



Amarillo, 12-06.



Girls Shot Put 5A



1, Mixon, Taylor, Amarillo, 39-06. 2, Eaton, Jizelle, Lubbock, 36-05.25. 3,



Walton, Tiandra, Monterey, 35-08.75. 4, Watts, Makenzie, Amarillo, 35-08.



Boys Shot Put 5A



1, Holt, Roman, Coronado, 50-01. 2, Ramsey, Luke, Amarillo, 46-06.50. 3,



Robertson, Brysan, Lubbock-Cooper, 46-06.25. 4, Gibson, Elvonta, Monterey,



44-10.



Girls Triple Jump 5A



1, Phenix, NeNe, Coronado, 36-08.50. 2, Vences, Angela, Amarillo Caprock,



35-04.50. 3, Benton, Kailiee, Canyon Randall, 35-03.50. 4, Adams, TerriYona,



Coronado, 35-00.



Boys Triple Jump 5A



1, Diaz, Gavin, Amarillo Palo Duro, 44-09.75. 2, Kodi, Ali, Amarillo Palo Duro, 44-05.75.



3, Jones, Imari, Coronado, 44-04. 4, Parker, Keaton, Amarillo, 44-00.75.