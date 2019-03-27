Dragons, Lady Dragons suffer two-run losses to Eastland

EARLY — The Early Lady Horns created a three-way for first place atop the District 6-3A softball standings with Tuesday’s 9-3 home victory over Comanche.

Early (19-4, 6-1), which hosts Eastland (19-3, 6-1) at 5 p.m. Friday, broke a 2-all tie with Comanche (12-6, 6-1) Tuesday thanks to a five-run bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Horns tacked on two more runs in the fifth, while allowing the Maidens just a single run the rest of the way, that coming in the top of the seventh.

The Lady Horns produced 15 hits — four by Laiken Reagan, who drove in two runs; three by Taylor Summers, who plated three runners; three by Sydnee Shea, who collected an RBI; two from Emma Loven, who scored twice; and one hit apiece from Alexa Portillo, who knocked in a run, along with Emma Connelly and Kailee Love.

In the circle, Reagan went the distance and yielded two earned runs on five hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Longhorns 7, Comanche 6

EARLY — Trailing 6-0 after two innings, the Early Longhorns scored the final seven runs of the game to stun the Comanche Indians, 7-6, in District 6-3A baseball action Tuesday night.

The victory for Early (7-5, 4-1), along with a surprising 10-4 loss by Cisco (9-2, 4-1) at Dublin (5-6, 2-3), creates a tie atop the league standings between the Longhorns and Loboes.

Early closed the gap on Comanche to 6-4 in the bottom of the third inning, then added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames to complete a walk-off victory. Jesson Tarrant’s fly ball in the seventh was misplayed by the Comanche outfield for the Indians’ only error, which allowed Jonathan Morales, who began the frame with a walk, to score the winning run.

The Longhorns finished with eight hits — two each by Boston Hudson; Rylie Hill, who drove in two; and Jadyn Lehde, who knocked in four. Tarrant and Rode Walters also contributed hits.

Kyle Ivy pitched 5.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Longhorns play host to Eastland at 7 p.m. Friday.

Eastland 3, Lady Dragons 1

EASTLAND — The Bangs Lady Dragons’ two-game District 6-3A softball win steak ended at the hands of Eastland, 3-1, Tuesday.

Bangs (8-12, 3-4) was limited to five hits — two from Jacee Miller and one each from Kialie Dodson, Kenzie Hughes and Ysa Zapata — by Eastland (19-3, 6-1) pitcher Brynna Foster, who struck out 10 and walked one.

Dodson went the distance for the Lady Dragons, giving up three unearned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts, as the Bangs defense committed three errors.

Eastland scored once in the third inning and twice in the fifth, with Bangs answering with its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lady Dragons venture to Dublin at 5 p.m. Friday.

Eastland 5, Dragons 3

EASTLAND — The Bangs Dragons slipped to the bottom of the District 6-3A baseball standings with their fourth consecutive loss Tuesday, 5-3 at Eastland.

Bangs (4-9, 1-4) fell behind 4-0 in the second inning and Eastland (8-6, 3-2) tacked on its final run in the fifth, before the Dragons scored all three of their runs in the bottom half of the fifth.

The Dragons drew eight walks but were limited to one hit, which was a double from Ethan Sanchez, who drove in two runs.

On the mound, Austin Hall and Eli Carbajal combined on a six-hitter with three earned runs allowed, 10 strikeouts and four walks.

The Dragons head to Dublin at 7 p.m. Friday.