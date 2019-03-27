WOLFFORTH — Torrey Hogan held the Lady Bronchos to two hits and struck out 14 in a complete-game performance Tuesday as the Lady Tigers took a key 1-0 victory in District 2-6A play.

Frenship (20-6) had just five hits off Odessa starting pitcher Pearl Marquez as the two starters took a 0-0 tie into the seventh inning, but Maya Mongelli’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the seventh broke the scoreless tie and gave Frenship the win.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Midland on Friday to take on the Lady Bulldogs.

LUBBOCK HIGH 4, AMARILLO HIGH 1 (8 innings)

AMARILLO — The Lady Westerners scored three runs in the eighth inning to earn a 4-1 win over the Lady Sandies Tuesday night in a District 3-5A road win.

K’Lee Flores pitched the complete game to earn the win, giving up just three hits. Flores and Ataysia Evans hit doubles to pace Lubbock High’s seven-hit attack.

The Lady Westerners will take on Monterey at 1 p.m. Friday at Monterey.

CORONADO 17, PLAINVIEW 1 (6 innings)

PLAINVIEW — Claire Landsell hit a three-run home run which powered a 12-run sixth inning at the Lady Mustangs claimed a District 3-5A win over the Lady Bulldogs.

MONTEREY 18, CANYON RANDALL 17

Makenna Sandoval’s RBI groundball scored Ansley Aguilar with the winning run for the Lady Plainsmen, who scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a District 3-5A win Tuesday.

Monterey trailed 17-14 going into the bottom of the seventh after Randall scored three runs in the top of the final inning. Kamryn Cottrell, Claire Decker and Hailey Montemayor all walked to start the seventh inning to set the stage for Sandoval’s game-winning play.

Monterey will take on Lubbock High on Friday at Lady Plainsmen Field.

POST 16, SEAGRAVES 2

SEAGRAVES — Post’s Layce Britton drove in four runs on three hits as the Lady Lopes downed the Lady Eagles in District 3-2A action Tuesday.

Audrey Moleno picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing two runs on just two hits. Seagraves’ Kadence Esparza took the loss.

Post will be off this weekend before taking on Borden County on Tuesday, while Seagraves will face Borden County at home on Friday.

BASEBALL

CANYON 10, LEVELLAND 1

CANYON — Canyon’s Zane Sparks held the Lobos to one run on just one hit and struck out 11 Levelland batters in five innings as the Eagles downed the Lobos in District 3-4A action Tuesday.

Zak Betancourt scored Levelland’s only run in the top of the second inning on a bases-loaded no-out walk from Sparks, who then struck out three straight Lobo batters to end the threat.

ESTACADO 14, LAMESA 0

Johnny Gomez allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound as the Matadors downed Lamesa in a District 3-4A contest Tuesday.

Estacado’s Austin Segovia, Drue Gomez, Brandon Loya, Keanu Maldonado and Gomez all had RBI singles in the Matadors’ seven-run fourth inning to break the game open.

Gomez struck out five Golden Tornado hitters in the run-rule win for Estacado.

The Matadors (2-1 in District 3-4A) will travel to Lamesa for a rematch against the Golden Tornadoes on Friday.

CORONADO 6, AMARILLO CAPROCK 1

Zach Swindall hit an inside-the-park home run and also tripled as the Mustangs took a District 3-5A win Tuesday night at Max O’Banion Field.

Swindall drove in three of Coronado’s six runs in support of starting pitcher Gary Franco, who struck out 10 Caprock hitters and gave up just six hits in the complete-game win.

Coronado (4-2 in District 3-5A) will travel to Plainview Friday for a district showdown with the Bulldogs.

FRENSHIP 8, ODESSA 3

WOLFFORTH — Colton Brown’s bases-loaded triple drove in three runs and sparked a four-run third inning as the Tigers defeated the Bronchos Tuesday in District 2-6A action.

Frenship starter Austin Phillips allowed just two Odessa hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Christian Kiser and Jacob Gutierrez each had a pair of hits for the Tigers, who will travel to Odessa for a rematch against the Bronchos on Friday.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 3, PLAINVIEW 2

Hunter Cook’s single in the bottom of the seventh scored Kole Carter with the winning run as the Pirates took a 3-5A win over the Bulldogs.

Plainview’s Brooks Browning and Lubbock-Cooper’s Jarred Gipson locked up in a pitcher’s duel, with each giving up two runs during the first five innings to set up the late-inning finish. Beau Miller earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief pitching for the Pirates.

Plainview will face Coronado on Friday, while Lubbock-Cooper will travel to Amarillo on Friday to take on Palo Duro.

CROSBYTON 14, SPRINGLAKE-EARTH 3

EARTH — Landon Clark struck out 13 Springlake-Earth hitters as the Chiefs took a District 3-2A road win Tuesday night.

Crosbyton scored in each of the first five innings to put the game away early, with Evan Guerrero blasting a home run and double for five RBI. Manny Vega pitched two scoreless innings in relief to finish the game.

The Chiefs will take on Olton at 11 a.m. Saturday in Crosbyton.

FLOYDADA 5, NEW DEAL 2

NEW DEAL — Floydada’s Angel Cervera and Luke Holcombe homered to lead the Whirlwinds to a District 3-2A win Tuesday night.

Hermilio Martinez scattered nine hits but allowed just one extra base hit by the Lions, a double by Colby Henderson. Gordy Carrasco’s RBI single in the second inning gave New Deal an early 1-0 lead, but the Lions would not score again until the seventh.

Floydada (5-2 in District 3-2A) will be at home Saturday against Hale Center, while New Deal (5-2 in District 3-2A) will take on Ralls in a road game.

LUBBOCK HIGH 1, AMARILLO PALO DURO 0

Julian Flores scattered four Palo Duro hits in a seven-inning complete-game showing for the Westerners in their District 3-5A win Tuesday.

Maximus Hernandez scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch in the second inning, and Flores secured the win by escaping a sixth-inning jam after the Dons put together two hits and had a runner reach on a fielding error.

The Westerners will take on Amarillo High on Friday in Amarillo.