When Colton Herta visited Austin last fall to promote the first IndyCar race at Circuit of the Americas, the 18-year-old contemplated moving to the Texas capital. On Sunday, he was given another reason to love the city.

Herta made history, becoming the youngest driver to win a race in IndyCar. In just his third start, the son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta capitalized on a late incident to move from third to first.

Yellow flags arrived at exactly the right moment for Herta, who had just made his last pit stop when Felix Rosenqvist and James Hinchcliffe collided. As a result, Rosenqvist’s car blocked the pit lane and foiled the tire strategy for race leaders Will Power and Alexander Rossi.

“I didn’t think it was gonna happen in this race,” Herta said. “It seemed like Will and Rossi had a bit of a pace advantage on us. The max we were gonna get was third without the caution.”

But that was just fine for Herta, who had a new set of tires and the lead when the race restarted with 10 laps to go. He barely had time to process things before he was standing on the podium wearing a cowboy hat and doing his best impression of a line dance.

As for moving to Austin full-time?

“I don’t want to leave (Los Angeles), it’s so beautiful,” he said. “It did get me closer. Maybe I’ll have a big farm house off Turn 11 or something.”

It took a lucky break, but it’s no fluke that Herta found himself atop the podium normally reserved for Lewis Hamilton and Marc Márquez, the respective kings of signature COTA races for Formula One and MotoGP. Herta has wowed so for in his rookie season. He had the fastest lap times in three of four spring training sessions at COTA, and was among the fastest drivers all weekend.

He might not look intimidating, but is quickly developing a reputation as a baby-faced assassin behind the wheel.

“At first sight you’re like, ‘Man, I wouldn’t trust that guy with my Honda Civic,’ said Ryan Hunter-Reay, who finished third. "But he’s very talented. Extremely talented. To do that at 18 … this is a big league, and he just won an IndyCar race. Pretty amazing stuff.”

For the first 45 laps, Power, the pole winner, was in complete control and headed for a $100,000 bonus offered by COTA if he could secure the win. Things went from bad to worse for Team Penske when Power’s car stalled once he got to pit lane.

He had to retire from the race, and was frustrated to have been blocked from making his pit stop on time. The accident between Rosenqvist and Hinchcliffe happened at Turn 19 and left Rosenqvist’s car blocking the pit entry.

“Massively disappointed, man,” Power said on the NBCSN broadcast. “You lead so many laps and work so hard all week to put yourself in position. If the yellow (flag) didn’t get us the drive shaft did.”

Rossi dropped to 14th after his stop and finished ninth. Josef Newgarden moved into second and still had more than 100 seconds of push to pass — a mechanism that allows the driver to increase power for a short period of time — but there was no catching Herta.

Newgarden, who won the season opener at St. Petersburg, kept a 93-75 lead over Herta in the standings.

“I was excited,” Newgarden said of the restart. “I was like, ’Man, let’s see what we can do.’ But it just turned out that we didn't have enough. We just simply weren't fast enough.”

Another rookie, Patricio “Pato” O’Ward, impressed with an eight-place finish that included an early battle with Graham Rahal, who took fourth. The 19-year-old O’Ward grew up in Monterrey, Mexico and now calls San Antonio home.

But the day belonged to Herta, who broke the record for youngest winner set by Rahal in 2008 when son of legendary driver Bobby Rahal was 19 years, 3 months and 2 days old.

“I’ve been bit by the bug now,” Herta said. “I think one race win isn’t enough. I want to go for another one at Barber (Motorsports Park) now. I just want to get there and drive again.”