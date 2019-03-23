TULSA, Okla. — Ronald Ross could not stop smiling.

The Texas Tech graduate assistant had a story to tell, and he was ready to share it with someone willing to lend an ear.

Ross, who can tell plenty of stories that would elicit the lore of Red Raiders fans nationwide, elected to start his tale a couple of weeks ago before Texas Tech took on West Virginia on March 14 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

Despite the Red Raiders suffering the 79-74 loss and getting eliminated from the tournament, Ross felt as though good things were coming as Culver showed signs of ascending to super-stardom.

Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver on the second half. pic.twitter.com/ht8tg5zLB8

— Carlos Silva Jr. (@cmsilvajr) March 22, 2019////

Those premonitions, and signs of consistency, came true as Culver scored a game-high 29 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in a 72-57 win over Northern Kentucky on Friday in the BOK Center. The sophomore guard not only showed out by shooting 10-for-17 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from the three-point line, but made 6-of-10 free throws as well.

"It wasn't something that just started today," Ross said. "You could tell from the West Virginia game, he just started coming in and working. He was just completely locked in. I talked to him Thursday morning and he just said, 'I'm locked in.' When he came out and performed the way he did, it was no surprise to me."

The one thing that was a shock was the fact Culver set a new single-game mark for points by a Red Raiders in an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-foot-6 guard surpassed Ross — the man who usually works with him while he practices his shooting before and after practice.

"Oh it's impressive, especially when you get the win," said Ross, who poured in 28 points against UCLA back in 2005. "It was OK for me. I mean, records are made to be broken. I was just so excited for him."

Ross quipped that he was miffed as to how he found out, though.

"Culver had said Wes (Bloomquist, Texas Tech sports information director) had something to tell me," he recalled. "So, I went looking for him and he told me that Jarrett passed my 28 points scored in a single game. I was like, 'That's cool, JC.'"

And Ross' retort to the rib by the Big 12 Player of the Year?

"We made a little joke about it. I told him to not talk to me for a week," Ross said, chuckling as he stared over at the sophomore guard answering questions. "That's my guy though. It's a pleasure just to see him perform the way he is."

Player of the Year battle

Culver certainly enjoyed a successful game, but the same could not be said for another star player on the floor.

Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald, the reigning Horizon League Player of the Year, was held to five points and six rebounds in a loss to the Red Raiders. McDonald, a 6-8 senior forward, was averaging 19.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Strong defense

Texas Tech held NKU to 37 percent (23 for 62) shooting from the perimeter. The Norse came into the contest averaging 79.1 points per game and were ranked 24th in the country with a 48 percent shooting percentage as a team.

Perfect record

Texas Tech's Chris Beard improved to 3-0 as a head coach in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He's 2-0 with the Red Raiders and won his other first-round contest with Arkansas Little Rock.