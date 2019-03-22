After starting strong, the Austin Spurs fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 116-111, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday night.

The Skyforce (24-25) had three players score 20-plus points to lead the offensive attack.

Austin (20-29) had four players score in double digits, led by Lonnie Walker IV who is on assignment from the San Antonio Spurs. Walker and John Holland each scored 23 points for Austin. Ben Moore scored 13 while Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Travis Bader each added 10 points.

Yante Maten led all scorers with 33 points. He added 12 rebounds and two blocks for the Skyforce. Rodney Purvis scored 24 points while Bubu Palo added 22 for Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls made 56 percent of its shots, going 44-for-79 from the field. Austin shot 46 percent from the field, making 40 of their 87 attempts.

Austin led by 13 points after the first quarter, but Sioux Falls tied the game by halftime. The Skyforce outscored the Spurs 34-29 in the third quarter and played Austin even in the final period.

The Spurs have one more game left this season, a road contest with Oklahoma City on Saturday at 7 p.m.