The Lady Tigers clinched their third consecutive District 2-6A championship Friday with a 1-0 win over Permian.

Katelyn Heise scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Natalie Jones as Frenship improved to 16-2-2 overall and 8-0 in district with two regular season games left to play.

The Lady Tigers will be in action Tuesday at Odessa High at Ratliff Stadium.

CORONADO 3, CANYON RANDALL 0

The Coronado Lady Mustangs downed the Raiders 3-0 on Friday to secure their second straight District 3-5A championship.

Coronado (18-3-1, 11-0 in district) clinched the championship with three games left in the regular season. The Lady Mustangs will take a week off for spring break before taking on Lubbock-Cooper on March 19 in Woodrow.

MONTEREY 1, LUBBOCK-COOPER 0

Brianna Gant scored the lone goal to push the Lady Plainsmen past the Lady Pirates in a District 3-5A match Friday.

With the win, Monterey improved to 11-6-4 heading into spring break.

Daniel Perez was credited with the assist, while Adriana Rodriguez collected six saves in net to preserve the shutout.

BOYS

Monterey 1, Lubbock-Cooper 1

The Plainsmen and Lubbock-Cooper boys soccer teams finished in a 1-1 tie Friday in a District 3-5A matchup at Monterey High School.

Blaze Presley scored the only goal of the night for Monterey, with Robert Mott scoring for the Pirates on an assist from Eman Rios.

Cooper improved to 8-2-1 in district with the tie, while Monterey improved to 4-5-2.