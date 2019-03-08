Kevin Buckingham took home the Great American Conference Player of the Year award to highlight a group of five Southeastern Oklahoma State players earning GAC honors for the 2018-19 basketball season.

Jett Jobe was a second-team selection while Kellen Manek and Adam Dworksy were named honorable mention. Kayo Goncalves also joined Dworsky and Manek as GAC Distinguished Scholar Athletes for those carrying a 3.7 GPA or better while competing.

Buckingham, a native of Keller, ranked in the top five in the league in both scoring and rebounding. He was tied for second in the GAC in scoring at 20.5 points and was the league’s top rebounder with 9.4 per contest. He also ranked third in field goal percentage at 58.9 percent and also ranked in the league’s top 10 in blocks and steals. He also led the league with 11 double-doubles and posted 15 20-point outings.

Jobe, a native of Tuttle, Okla., averaged 13.1 points and was third in the conference in assists with 5.8 per contest. He has connected on a team-high 64 three-point buckets and leads the GAC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.8. Jobe also averages 2.7 assists per game and added 26 steals.

Manek, a native of Harrah, Okla., is second on the team in scoring with 13.4 points per game while pulling down 5.9 rebounds to finish seventh in the league. He shot 45.4 percent from the floor and was 10th in the GAC in three-point field goal percentage at 41.3. Manek also ranked in the top 10 in free-throw shooting at 80.9 percent.

Dworsky, a native of Flower Mound, averages 8.7 points as one of the most efficient shooting guards in the GAC, hitting 53.1 percent of his shots, including 45.2 percent from beyond the arc. He also ranked sixth in the league in assists at five per game.

Goncalves, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was the team’s leading bench scorer with 7.4 points per game in 15.5 minutes of action. He ranked third in rebounding with 4.3 per contest and shot 40.8 percent from the floor while adding 24 assists, nine blocked shots and 14 steals.