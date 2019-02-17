As expected it came down to the top two teams in the state at the Region I-5A wrestling tournament at El Paso Del Valle High School on Saturday.
The Randall and Dumas boys picked up where they left off in last week's thrilling District 3-5A tournament, where the Raiders edged the Demons for the district crown.
However, this time around it was Dumas getting the best of Randall, taking the Region I-5A title by a narrow point margin of 282 to 257.
The two-time defending Class 5A state champion and No. 2-ranked Demons had a huge afternoon, qualifying 11 wrestlers to the UIL Class 5A state tournament that begins Friday in Cypress.
Randall qualified 10 wrestlers to the state meet, including three-time state champion Jonathon Ortegon, who won the 126 pound weight division.
In the 160 pound weight class, Hereford's Seth Dixon will return to the state tournament to defend his state championship he won last season. Dixon was also named the Region I-5A Most Outstanding Wrestler at the tournament.
On the girls side, Randall finished in second place with 140 points, 19 points short of regional champion El Paso Hanks.
The Lady Raiders qualified an Amarillo-area best six girls to the state meet.
AISD qualifies 11 to UIL state wrestling tournament
It was a very successful afternoon for the Amarillo Independent School District during the final day of the Region I-5A and Region I-6A wrestling tournaments.
All together, AISD is sending 11 qualifiers and eight alternates to the UIL Class 6A and Class 5A state wrestling tournament which begins on Friday in Cypress.
Highlighting Saturday's finals was Tascosa's Sam Mora. Mora won the Region I-6A championship in Haltom City, beating Tristan Tadeo of Arlington Martin by a 5-0 decision.
Mora's victory was also good enough for him to be named the Region I-6A Most Outstanding Wrestler.
At the Region I-5A in El Paso, the Caprock girls finished in sixth place with 79 points. However, the Lady Longhorns did have a pair of regional champions.
Tatiana Garcia won the 119 pound title, pinning El Paso Austin's Morayma Montes at the 5:33 mark. Garcia's teammate, Vienna Barbosa also claimed regional gold by pinning Kayani Ayala of El Paso Burges in impressive fashion at the 3:06 mark of the match.
Amarillo High's Jeff Jackson continues to have a great season. The 220 pounder won the Region I-5A crown Saturday, beating El Paso Parkland's Jeremiah Norris by a 7-3 decision. The Sandies finished fourth as a team with 109.5 points.
— Kale Steed
Here's a full list of Texas Panhandle wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament.
BOYS
Dumas Demons
Weight Name
106 Alex Hernandez
113 Jesse Martinez
132 Ahlee Yart
138 Gilbert Falcon
145 Timothy Hernandez
152 Omar Delgado
160 Diego Falcon
170 Charles Barnes
182 Davin Gates
220 Austin Thornton
285 Carlos Sanchez
Randall Raiders
Weight Name
113 Ezekiel Ramirez
120 Andre's Mendoza
126 Jonathon Ortegon
132 Steven Rodriguez
138 Patrick Perea
145 Jared Gallegos
152 Moses Torres
160 Jaydn Heaton
170 Branson Britten
182 Gavin O'Brien
Amarillo area wrestlers
Weight Name School
120 Cris Rasco Palo Duro (alternate)
126 Gabe Garcia Amarillo High (alternate)
132 Josaya Nevarez Caprock
138 Jesse Diaz Tascosa
138 Andrew Sanchez Amarillo High (alternate)
152 Jasper Divina Amarillo High (alternate)
170 Sam Mora Tascosa
170 Diego Escarcega Palo Duro
195 Josh Frisk Amarillo High
220 Jeff Jackson Amarillo High
285 Jacob Messer Amarillo High (atlernate)
GIRLS
Randall wrestlers
Weight Name
95 Avery Martinez
102 Jaryn Ortegon
110 Adriana Ornelas
128 Skye Bravo
138 Ashton Utzman
215 Lily Mills
Amarillo area wrestlers
Weight Name School
95 Mia Diaz Tascosa
95 Audree Garcia Caprock
102 Htat Win Palo Duro (alternate)
110 Breanna Raney Bushland
119 Tatiana Garcia Caprock
128 Gudelia Leon Tascosa
128 Avang Subhani Amarillo High (alternate)
138 Faith Anderson Amarillo High (alternate)
148 Vienna Barbosa Caprock
148 Bonnie Lopez River Road