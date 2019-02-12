Playing in the last home game of his high school basketball career, Alice High School John Leija lived up to his reputation as the Coyotes’ leading scorer.



Leija finished the night with a game-high 27 points. However, Leija’s points and an overall solid night by Alice wasn’t enough to overcome the playoff-bound Flour Bluff Hornets Monday night.



Flour Bluff turned what was a tight game early on into an 85-57 blowout in the Coyotes’ final home game of the season.



Aside from Leija, Ram Chavez scored eight and Jared Siprian scored five.



The Hornets were unstoppable, especially in the second half. After leading 29-27 through the first half, Flour Bluff pulled away in the second. The Hornets scored 56 points between the third and fourth quarters.



Flour Bluff hit a total of 11 three-pointers in the game, and nine of those baskets came in the second half.



Darian Bertero had had 17 points, including five three pointers. Micah Curtis had 13 points, including four three-point baskets. In all, the Hornets had six players score 10 of more points.