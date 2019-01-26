The Alice Lady Coyotes survived a scoreless third quarter to beat the Calallen Lady Wildcats and remain in third place in 29-5A as the district race begins to wind down.



Alice relied on a huge first-half lead to hang on and beat Calallen, 47-37, on the road Friday night.



The Lady Coyotes outscored the Lady Wildcats, 18-6, in the first period and 15-5 in the second. They went into halftime leading, 33-11. Alice then went cold in the third period. The girls didn’t score a point in the quarter as Calallen cut into the lead. The Lady Coyotes took a 33-21 lead into the fourth period and went on to ice the victory and win by 10.



Senior Tayler Blum helped the Lady Coyotes in the fourth by scoring nine of Alice’s 14 points. Blum was five of seven in free throws in the last quarter. She finished the game with 17 points. Senior Jakki Barrera scored 13 in the game. She had eight in the first quarter, including two three-pointers. Junior Kayla Escobar had 10 in the game, including six in the first period.



Boys



Calallen 62, Alice 44



Alice High School senior John Leija scored a game-high 23 points against the Calallen Wildcats Friday night.



However, Leija’s points weren’t enough as the Wildcats went on to beat the Coyotes, 66-44, in the District 29-5A match-up. Calallen remained in contention for one of District 29-5A’s four playoff spots with the win.



The Wildcats are 6-2 in district and 17-13 for the season. The Coyotes are now 2-6 in 29-5A.