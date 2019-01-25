ORANGE GROVE — Longtime Orange Grove coach Jeff Huber vividly remembers Jake Trevino’s first high school cross country meet.



It was at Falfurrias, and Trevino, only a freshman at the time, ran in the junior varsity division. He won a medal in the race and quickly made coaches realize that he had rare potential. In fact, Trevino had a better time than most of the varsity runners that day.



“We started comparing times, and we’re going ‘Whoa! If you ran varsity, you would have been one of the top finishers and medaled,’” Huber said. “I said right there, ‘Your JV days are over with.’ I said, “You’ll never run another JV race again in your life.’ As the season progress we told him that if committed to this, some really good things could happen in the future and obviously, it has because we’re here today.”



Huber told the story of his star cross country runner just before Trevino sign a national letter of intent to run cross country and track and field at Texas A&M University-Kingsville Friday morning at Orange Grove High School. Trevino will join the Div. II college program this fall as a preferred walk-on.



Trevino will leave Orange Grove as the most accomplished cross country runner in school history. He won back-to-back district championships and competed at the Class 4A state cross country meet in 2017 and 2018. He is the only cross country runner to qualifying to the state meet two years in a row. Trevino placed 43rd in Class 4A in 2017. This past season, Trevino was 16th in 4A with a time of 16:32.59.



Trevino said competing at the state level was gratifying, but finally making his decision to join the Javelinas was a dream come true.



“It’s up there,” he said. “At the state meets, I didn’t perform to my liking, but here I can’t help but smile and I can’t stop smiling. I’m on Cloud Nine right now. It’s just amazing. It’s a really big accomplishment. I’ve been waiting for this to happen for a long time and now that it has I can finally breathe and know that this coming fall I will be going somewhere athletically and academically.”