On a night in which seemingly nothing would fall in the basket for either team, the Alice Lady Coyotes were able to wrestle an important win away from a scrappy Laredo Cigarroa squad.



The Lady Coyotes trailed the Lady Toros for much of the game Tuesday night, but some late shots in the final minutes of the game were the difference. Alice remains alone in third place in District 29-5A with the 49-46 victory over Cigarroa.



Both teams struggled to score early in the game. The Lady Coyotes finally scored on a Jakki Barrera basket some two and half minutes into the game. Cigarroa didn’t get on the scoreboard until four and half minutes into the first period.



Alice recovered, but so did Cigarroa. They matched Alice and eventually took the lead. Two free throws by Laryssa Salinas before halftime pulled the Lady Coyote to within one of the lead at halftime, 21-20.



The Lady Toros increased their lead to four in the third quarter, but the Lady Coyotes owned the fourth period.



Alice tied the game with 1:05 left in the game on a free throw by senior Tayler Blum. Blum later put the Lady Coyote up by two by scoring on an inbound pass, giving Alice a 46-44 lead with 47 seconds left to play.



Cigarroa had a chance to tie the game on its ensuing possession, but junior Kayla Escobar picked up a loose ball with 36 seconds left. They traded shots, but Alice pulled away for the win.



Blum led all scorers with 25 points. She scored 15 in the second half alone. Barrera scored 16, including 10 in the second half. Escobar scored four points in the final period for the Lady Coyotes.



Alice has another big game Friday night when they travel to Calallen to face the Lady Wildcats.