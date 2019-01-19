A day before the coldest weather of the season, the Alice Lady Coyotes caught a break.



The cloudy skies cleared Friday afternoon, revealing a warm sun, just in time for the softball program’s first practice of the new season. In fact, if it’s a sign of things to come, the rest of the season should be promising for the Alice girls. Add to the mix, the Lady Coyotes’ line-up, and this spring looks bright.



Alice began preseason practice Friday with a roster which includes 12 returning lettermen and nine starters back from last season.



The team’s returning starters are pitcher Layla Rodriguez, catcher Maylynn Saenz, first baseman Hailey Garza, second baseman Hanna Rodriguez, shortstop Kayla Escobar, third baseman Sienna Cantu, left fielder Sam Hinojosa, center fielder Meaghan Molina and right fielder Kayla Hernandez.



The Lady Coyotes’ other contributors this season are expected to be seniors Amelia Saenz and Brianna Casas and sophomore Mia Perez.



Alice coach Janay Gonzalez said she’s optimistic about the team’s chances to earn a playoff spot this season.



“That’s our goal, the playoffs,” Gonzalez said. “We want to get back into the playoffs. We were really young last year, and we have everyone back.”



The Lady Coyotes’ first scrimmage of the season is here Jan. 26 against H.M. King. Alice begins the season with a non-district game here against Corpus Christi Moody.