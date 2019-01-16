On what had to be the most awful winter nights so far this high school soccer season, the Alice Lady Coyotes had to battle mother nature and H.M. King.



When it was over and everyone was headed out of the rain and cold, the Lady Coyotes had their second loss to the Lady Brahmas in less than a week. H.M. King beat Alice, 6-2, Tuesday night in Memorial Stadium. At the H.M. King tournament Thursday afternoon, the Lady Coyotes were shutout by H.M. King, 5-0.



The Lady Brahmas were able to find the goal with midfield kicks in the first half Tuesday night. In their first game, H.M. King was struck from the outside. On Tuesday, H.M. King struck from the middle of the field.



Alice trailed 5-0 at halftime, but outscored Kingsville, 2-1, in the second half with goals by Tory Cadena and Haley Kress,



The Lady Coyotes are open Friday and are back on the field Tuesday when they play host to Rockport-Fulton.