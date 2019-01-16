The Alice Coyotes dominated the first period of Tuesday night game against Tuloso-Midway and that was the difference.



Behind Jared Siprian and John Leija, the Coyotes raced to a 20-8 led in the first period and that was enough to pave the way to a 59-52 victory against District 29-5A foe Tuloso-Midway Tuesday night.



Siprian scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter. Leija, Alice’s leading scorer this season, scored six of his 16 points in the first. Leija’s biggest quarter was the fourth in which he accounted for 10 of the Coyotes’ 18 points to hold off a late push by the Warriors.



Josh Harris scored 10 for Alice and Ram Chavez finished with seven.