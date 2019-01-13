The Alice Coyotes’ head football coach and the program’s former head coach will go head-to-head in May.



Alice coach Kyle Atwood was selected to coach the West team in the annual Coastal Bend Coaches Association 2019 All-Star football game on May 18. On the opposite sideline coaching the East team will be Justen Evans, who coached the Coyotes through the 2016 season.



The all-star game features graduating senior standouts from around South Texas.



Under Atwood, the Coyotes were 4-6 in 2018. Alice was 9-4 in 2017 and reached the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs. It was the first time the Coyotes had been in the postseason since 2013.



Atwood took over the Alice program after Evans left to head up Corpus Christi Miller early in 2017. The Coyotes were 7-3 in Evans’ only season here. Evans replaced longtime Alice coach Chris Soza.



The Buccaneers were 6-4 this past season and missed the playoff by one game. Miller was 4-6 a year earlier in Evans’ first season with the Buccaneers.



The all-star game’s coaches were formally introduced at the Coastal Bend Coaches Association coaching clinic this past weekend in Corpus Christi.



