The Alice Coyotes were on the road Friday night, or rather the Laredo Martin Tigers were seemingly right at home.



The Tigers used every bit of a home court advantage to beat the Coyotes, 97-38, in a District 29-5A match-up Friday night.



Martin remained the only unbeaten team in 29-5A. Nelson Vasquez nearly outscored Alice himself pacing the Tigers with a game-high 30 points along with five rebounds and three assists.

Alice was led by John Leija with nine points. Jose Vivanco had seven and Jared Siprian had six.



Alice has a home game against Tuloso-Midway Tuesday. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.