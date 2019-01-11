Behind several strong individual performances, the Alice Lady Coyote powerlifting team began the season with a third-place finish at the Texas Strength Systems and UTSA Invitational Thursday in San Antonio.



Alexis Herrera and Jacquline Guerra won their weight classes and both were named best overall lifters in the meet. The two Alice girls also turned in weight totals good enough to already qualify them to the regional meet later this season.



Herrera won the 97-pound weight class and was named the best overall lifter between 97 and 123 pounds. Guerra won the 181-pound weight class was named the best overall lifter between 132 and 259 pounds.



Also placing for Alice was Miranda Ortiz, who was third in the 97-pound weight class. Noemi Ruiz and Miranda Lopez were third and fourth in the 123-pound weight class and Makayla Markham was second in the 165-pound weight class.