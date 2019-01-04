It was a rough two days for the Alice High School boys soccer team in their own tournaments.



Alice lost on the opening day of the Alice Coyote Kickoff Cup Thursday. They then lost two games Friday.



The Coyotes lost a 5-0 decision to Austin Veritas and a 3-0 decision to Calallen Friday.



The Coyotes began the tournament with a narrow loss to Beeville Thursday evening. The game ended 1-1, but the game was lost 4-2 in the shootout afterward. Beeville led the game but Jacob Lopez tied it with a goal with five minutes remaining in the second half. Altair Ceja had three saves for Alice.



The tournament ends Saturday in Memorial Stadium.