PORTLAND — The Alice Lady Coyotes built a solid lead and then held on in the fourth quarter for a crucial district win Friday night at Gregory-Portland High School.



The Alice girls picked up a district victory and improved to 14-14 for the season with a 53-52 decision over the Gregory-Portland Lady Wildcats. The Lady Coyotes are now 3-2 in district.



Following an even first half, Alice pulled away and seemingly put the game in the books with a big third quarter. The Lady Coyotes led 20-19 at halftime, but extended their lead to 42-26 through the third period. With 10 points by senior Tayler Blum and senior Megan Vasquez, Alice outscored Gregory-Portland, 22-7.



The Lady Wildcats weren’t done though. They battled back in the fourth and out-pointed Alice, 26-11, in the fourth period. They came within a point of the Lady Coyotes, but weren’t able to completely catch up.



Blum led Alice with 27 points. Vasquez scored nine and Jakki Barrera scored seven.



Kaitlyn Atkinson paced the Lady Wildcats with 22 points. She scored 10 in the fourth period. Samantha Kuzma scored 16. Eight of her points came in the final period.



Alice is open Tuesday and has a home game next Friday against Laredo Martin.