Sometimes it’s difficult to measure a high school basketball team’s improvement throughout a season. However, at the end of the day, teams are judged by wins and losses, and by that gauge, the Alice Lady Coyotes showed dramatic improvement in the first day of the West Oso Lady Bears Invitational.



The Alice girls won back-to-back pool play games Wednesday, including a one-sided 71-39 contest against Corpus Christi Moody, a team that beat the Lady Coyotes by two points at the start of the season.



The Lady Coyotes began the tournament with a 50-45 win against Santa Gertrudis Academy Thursday morning. Senior Tayler Blum led the team in scoring with 21 points, including a 15-point push in the second half. Jakki Barrera and Kayla Escobar each had eight in the game.



Alice completely dominated Moody by jumping out to a 20-8 lead in the first period. The Lady Coyotes never let up and continued to add to the lead. Blum scored a game-high 17 points and Barrera scored 14. Clare Martinez, Megan Vasquez and Mireya Villarreal each contributed six.



The Lady Coyotes are continuing the tournament Friday.



BOYS



The Alice boys are playing in the Calallen Christmas Classic beginning Friday. The Coyotes have pool play game against Aransas Pass at 11:30 a.m. and Edinburg at 2:30 p.m.