Junior Waylon Moore was named 15-5A, Div. II’s best receiver by the district’s coaches.

Moore, who emerged as one of the district’s most potent deep threats this season, earned the district’s Most Valuable Receiver honor. He led a small group of Alice players who named the all-district list.

Moore was Alice’s leading receiver with 22 catches for 566 yards and five touchdowns. He had an average of 25.7 yards a catch.

Senior defensive back Sean Chapa was named First Team All-District as a safety. Chapa was among the Coyotes’ leading tacklers. He also played a role in special teams and was named Second Team All-District as a punter.

Alice had a couple of others on the Second Team offense including junior quarterback Isaiah Aguilar and junior running back Ismael Cantu. Aguilar completed 114 of 233 passes for 1,994 yards and 21 touchdowns. Cantu was a bruising runner. Led Alice in rushing with 86 carries for 511 yards.

Defensively, lineman Jeremiah Gallegos, end Michael Jimenez and corner Jesse Sanchez were Second Team picks.

Receiver Jacob Guzman, running back R.J. Salaiz, lineman Isaac Garcia, defensive backs Michael Gonzalez and R.J. Salas, and linebackers Aaron Arellano and Rey Davila were honorable mentions.