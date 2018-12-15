Barrel racer Kaitlin Torres is competing in the Short Go-Around or the final round of the Junior National Finals Saturday.



The competition is part of the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas this past week. After two runs in a field of 73 barrel racers under the age of 11, Torres placed in the top 20.



She is scheduled to compete in the Short Go-Around Saturday.



Going into the rodeo, Torres, 11, she had won 150 buckles and 23 saddles. She had even won a horse trailer. Torres was the 2016 San Antonio Stock Show and Youth Rodeo Champion in barrel racing. She qualified to the Texas Youth Rodeo Associations Finals for the last four years and is the current 2018 All-Around Champion and Ribbon Roping Champion.



Torres, who lives and trains in her family’s ranch in Springfield, qualified to the Junior Nationals Finals by winning a qualifying event in Waco earlier this year.