Amid gloom, there’s hope.

Better days are coming.

There is a sense of sadness in the air. Many of my friends complain that they don’t know what to do with themselves since the pandemic hit. They say they feel depressed and down. People can’t go to a music venue or to a play anymore, or even do something as simple as see a movie. They feel isolated and alone.

I think the people of the world have been humbled by a virus so deadly that it has killed more than 1 million. COVID-19 has brought us to our knees.

Still, somewhere in this, I feel hope. My neighbors in the condo where I live have bonded. We sit outside, socially distanced, and discuss local and world events. People I never knew that well have started looking out for me and I for them.

So to be a survivor is the important thing. Better days are coming!

Lanie Tobin Hill, Austin

Vote for the interests of

the people, not politicians

We must show other states that Texans will not tolerate these Republicans who don’t have the will to challenge the president. No other president has tried and succeeded in corrupting our democracy.

Republicans have caved to this president for fear of retaliation. We must vote and return our democracy back to the people and elect politicians who stand for the interests of the people instead of their own. The president, Republicans and Fox News have repeatedly lied and spread falsehoods or conspiracies.

For these reasons, our next president must show the world that we are not what our present president represents. One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all, not just the privileged.

Let’s turn our great state of Texas blue for the sake of our kids.

Alberto Puga, Kyle

Instead of the muck,

we need true debates

Here’s an idea. Let’s have a real debate.

Give each candidate six minutes to respond to an issue. The first two minutes are to be spent explaining his position. The second two minutes go to illustrating the opponent’s position. And the final two minutes focus on what each position contributes to a solution. It is critical thinking: thesis, antithesis, and synthesis. Shouldn’t we expect our leaders to consider an issue from all sides?

The failure of the moderator and sponsors to provide a workable format is partly to blame for the disaster we witnessed at the presidential debate. While negative comments and personal attacks may play well to the least thoughtful among us, it is clearly not productive or enlightening.

Perhaps, with a few changes, we can lift ourselves out of the muck and mire of these contentious times. We, the electorate, must require more of our leaders.

Jim Philpott, Kyle

Cornyn a reliable fixture

at McConnell’s side

Re: Oct. 4 commentary, "Has Cornyn’s quiet on Trump enabled him to get more done or just enabled Trump?"

In the last couple of years, every time Mitch McConnell holds a press conference, John Cornyn and Republican Sen. Barasso from Wyoming come out, one on each side.

With all the important national issues, neither one says anything. They look like a couple of potted plants. That is just about how Cornyn has represented Texas.

Gilbert M. Martinez, Austin

’News’ shows now focus

on political gamesmanship

I grew up routinely watching the Sunday morning news shows. "Meet the Press," "Face the Nation," "This Week" and other network programs were a regular staple. These broadcasts were informative and an important source of news. Unfortunately, this changed.

The entertainment side of each network shop began to control news programming. Talking heads and partisan guests preaching their agenda now dominate these shows. As a result, tuning in to these Sunday broadcasts is a waste of time. While titillating and rhetorically helping to create a drama, the projections and speculations by these pundits are hardly newsworthy and do nothing to inform and educate the public about the serious issues facing the nation. Instead, these talking heads focus on political gamesmanship.

It saddens me that in my lifetime, news has become entertainment where the networks compete for a larger audience share, thus contributing to and exacerbating the polarization of the electorate.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin