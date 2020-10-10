As a Waxahachie native, it has been a joy to watch the growth our community has experienced while still retaining the small-town character and charm of my beloved home. This has only been possible because of the careful planning and expertise of our City Council and City staff.

It is vital that our strong leaders stay in office, and that is why I am proud to support Mayor David Hill's candidacy for re-election. During his time in office, Mayor Hill has worked to make our community stronger in numerous ways, including improvements to infrastructure throughout the community (water and sewer lines and streets, to name a few); involvement in the City's economic development and bringing businesses to Waxahachie; improvements and expansion to the City's parks; strengthening the Waxahachie Police Department and Waxahachie Fire Department; and so much more.

Most recently, Mayor Hill worked tirelessly to keep our community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. His actions, along with the actions of three other Council members, enabled the City to offer interest-free loans to small businesses throughout our community to help them stay open during the pandemic. This type of support and planning for our local economy is a hallmark of Mayor Hill's tenure on the City Council.

Mayor Hill's years of experience in the business world, his Christian values, and his love for our community make him a great asset to our City Council. I strongly encourage my fellow community members to get out and cast a vote to re-elect Mayor David Hill.

Jenny Bridges/Waxahachie