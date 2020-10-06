Why is the earth in the universe? There are so many people who would come back with, "Surely there are many other planets with beings maybe quite superior to human beings."

But there seems to be not even a hint of such a planet in the universe. God made it for us humans to live out our limited physical life span.

What is so fascinating is the culture of today is similar to the nation God formed out of a man named Abraham. Abraham believed God when God said he would make a great nation out of Abraham’s descendants.

Four hundred years later, the population of God’s people had grown to approximately 2 million. God told them he would take care of them, and he taught them how to live with the right and wrongs to make it all work for them.

However, there were times they would choose entirely different ways to live, which resulted in servitude to other nations which knew not God and practiced brutality toward God’s nation.

Our wonderful country, in starting to build our government and culture, used God’s ways. Right now we are doing what God’s people (Abraham’s descendants) did - ignoring God’s ways.

In the Old Testament God’s nation, in rebellion against God’s way for them, sometimes would be treated like animals. But with time, they would turn back to God and God would straighten it all out.

America! That’s our answer! You might not have been taught how to do that. But if you approach God with an open heart, he will respond.

Arlin Smith/Amarillo