In the last few months, the news was about babies and small children being separated from their parents at the border. They did not know for how long or if they would ever see them again. That is the worst thing that could happen to a child. The babies’ first five years determines their attitude for life. A young child should be put to bed with a kiss and hug so they know they are loved and awake to a smile and a hug and then they know the world is good. Who could be that cruel? The answer is our president. He has had a photo of him holding a Bible trying to get Christians to think he is a Christian for votes. It is not like the Holy Bible I read. Can you vote for a man who mistreats little children, is an adulterer, has trouble with the truth and as reported not honest with people that worked for him before he became president? Matthew 18:36. Romans 13:9 and Matthew 19:18. If you use your finances and influence to promote this man, you are as guilty as he. If anyone is pressuring you to vote for him, you hold the ace. Remember, only two people will ever know how you vote: Jesus and you. I pray we don’t disappoint Jesus.

Gene Snodgrass/Lubbock