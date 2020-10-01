Trump brought back jobs;

he can do it once more

Over and over, I hear Joe Biden talk about how Trump didn’t make good on his promises to bring back jobs and put more people back to work.

Joe: Hearken back to November, December and January Bureau of Labor Statistics reports and read the numbers!

After the COVID-19 problem is behind us, dear voters, what makes you think Trump can’t do it again?

Kenneth K. Ebmeier, Round Rock

A silent Cornyn is

all in with Trump

Sen. John Cornyn has allowed Donald Trump to lie to the American people, to attack the free press, to use the office of the president for personal gain, to break the law with a Republican National Convention at the White House, and now to refuse to state that he would concede a lost election and allow a peaceful transition of power.

Cornyn has not asked any questions, stated any objections, expressed any disbelief or shown any well-deserved outrage. The senator from Texas has said nothing.

John Cornyn is all in with Trump and his legacy will be to have been a subservient pawn to the worst president in history. Goodbye Sen. Cornyn and good riddance.

David Voss, Dallas

No-knock warrant with

a different outcome

I am a white female living in Northwest Hills. I am not anti-police, but I wonder what a grand jury outcome would have been if I were shot and killed by police in my own home via a no-knock warrant. I imagine the result would be different from Breonna Taylor's grand jury decision.

Karin Johnson, Austin

Trump should commit to a

peaceful transfer of power

President Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.

That should send a chill down the spine of every American.

He has also indicated that he foresees contesting the election to the Supreme Court. He further said that he wants to have his choice of justice installed in time to have his nominee vote on that very case he envisions presenting to the Supreme Court contesting the election.

The glaring conflict of interest and breach of ethics in such a proposal should cause every American to rise up and denounce that chain of events and to defend our American institutions.

Demand that President Trump vow to accept a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.

Demand that his nominee for the Supreme Court, if confirmed and installed, recuse herself from any case President Trump may bring that contests the current election

Margaret Schulenberg, Round Rock

Only Constitution should

guide justices’ decisions

Ross Douthat argues it is only fair if justices appointed by Republican presidents vote as he wants. Justices should rule on the Constitution, not the preferences of those who appoint them.

The court has been majority conservative since 1972, with some justices handing the Republicans victories that were in opposition to their purported judicial philosophy. In Bush v. Gore, Scalia and Rehnquist, staunch states’ rights supporters, stopped the state of Florida from recounting votes as prescribed by Florida law. This decision was "limited to the present circumstances" (could not become precedent).

Apparently, Republicans should appoint every justice until they find some that re-shape the law to their liking. While American principles, norms and civility are hanging by a thread, senators should do the obviously wrong thing, per their own words in 2016, and feel good about it.

Tom Ellerman, Austin

Roy plays clever games

with COVID death count

Re: Sept. 17 article, "Wendy Davis and Chip Roy disagree over coronavirus response."

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is a clever man. Suggesting, in his interview with this newspaper, that COVID-19 death statistics may be inflated, a reference to the "co-morbidity" hoax, was a master stroke of Russian-style disinformation.

A murderer would love to have Roy for an attorney! "Members of the jury, the deceased may not have died from the bullet fired by my client, but from a stroke brought on by a panic attack as the bullet entered his body. Since some doubt exists about the actual cause of death, my client must be found not guilty."

He is clearly a clever man. At no point did he actually say that the COVID death rate is inflated. He would then be lying. His purpose is merely to cast doubt, to throw a lifeline to the gullible who want to believe. Is that how QAnon works?

Roy is clever. Morally bankrupt, but clever.

Bill Reiner, Austin