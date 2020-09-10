In TV ad, Rep. Williams

bashes Austin again

Re: Sept. 5 article, "Williams campaign ad seizes on Austin vote to cut police spending."

Rep. Roger Williams must think he’s running for the city council instead of Congress. His TV ads raise a contentious issue the allocation of local funds for public safety on which Congress has zero say.

But it lets Williams indulge his favorite pastime, bashing Austin. He falsely claims that we’re "becoming an inner city you know what I mean."

How would he know? Austin could be filled with sparkling unicorns for all Williams cares. He never comes here. When a bill was introduced in Congress to help music venues reeling from COVID-19, he didn’t announce it in the "Live Music Capital of the World." He had a press conference at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth.

Almost 45% of registered voters in District 25 are in Travis County. We have been disregarded for seven long years. That will end when Democrat Julie Oliver is elected.

Julie Gilberg, Austin

She traces an uncivil

outburst to Trump

Recently I made a foray to a drugstore to pick up a few items.

While I was there, a young couple was moving around me, without any regard to social distancing. When I asked for 6 feet so I could pass, the male of the couple screamed a misogynistic slur to me, more than once. As they went to check out, he shouted over his shoulder, "Your fears have nothing to do with us!"

This is concerning on so many levels. I have worked in the mental health field for more than 25 years, and even in the most difficult settings, no one there or anywhere else has hurled that epithet at me.

In my opinion, this kind of outburst is due to the unrestrained, uncivil discourse modeled by our current president. We need to heal from this lack of regard for the dignity of others. I'm voting for Joe Biden.

Barbara Burnham, Austin

The perfect metaphor

for the era of Trump

Re: Sept. 6 article, "Hundreds rally but five boats sink in Lake Travis parade for Trump."

In organizing the Lake Travis boat rally for Trump, Pacey Chynow unwittingly gave us the perfect metaphor for the Trump era: big boats swamping small ones.

The rich party in their boats, helicopters and vacation homes while the rest of America gets sick and dies.

Ned Carnes, Austin

Current state calls

for a new president

Our current president talks a great deal about how bad things will get under a new president. But let's review what are the conditions in this country under the current president?

The U.S. has the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases. A shattered economy. Racial unrest. High unemployment. A national leadership riddled with self-serving wealthy men. And increased food insecurity, particularly with families with children.

Current conditions tell me it is exactly the right time to have new leadership in the White House. Our current president has failed miserably, and people are suffering.

Sam Ritter, Austin

Trump doesn’t get meaning

of service to our country

To Sens. Cornyn and Cruz, and Rep. Roy,

I volunteered in 1972 and served over 9 years. I’m not dead yet, but am I a "sucker" and "loser" for being a Vietnam veteran?

Was John McCain? How is it that you are not a "sucker" and "loser"?

Reports that president Trump declared honored World War I dead to be "suckers" and "losers" are credible.

In disparaging McCain, Trump's recorded words and attitude conveyed the same despicable mentality to all service members and veterans.

Trump doesn't get it. Trump said to John F. Kelly, while at Arlington National Cemetery for a Memorial Day observance, "I don't get it" as to why his son, Robert Michael Kelly, voluntarily served and died in Afghanistan.

Trump doesn't get service to country. What's in it for him?

If you'd "get it," you'd understand why Trump (and company) must go.

Jim Moreno, Austin