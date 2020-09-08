For some time now, I’ve been hearing of how our school children are being taught a different narrative about our country’s history. It leads to disrespect for their homeland.

This has been going on for decades with teenagers reaching adulthood as years pass. My concern was they would become leaders and inspire our people to turn away from the goodness of our past and ruin this fine land.

Sure enough, there are riots, vandalism, and destruction of our treasured statues.

But now, the word is out. These are not movements to accomplish goals. They are being paid for each destructive act.

It seems such thinking to remake America had many running for President in the Democrat primary. The most radical one was the first to drop out of the race. She is now chosen to run with Joe Biden as his Vice-Presidential nominee.

The Democrat Convention was a real bummer, but the Republican Convention featured young people in worthy efforts with great enthusiasm - worthy people in public office which showed strength and ability - possible powerful future national leaders.

Let’s pray to our Heavenly Father, God, of the Holy Bible, to overcome negative forces which seem to want control of our country for their personal advantage.

Good can win. Let’s promote it!

Arlin Smith/Amarillo