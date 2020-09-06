AGN Media Editorial Board

It looks as though Gov. Greg Abbott may be planning to resume the reopening of the state’s economy after a two-month interruption brought about by a surge in coronavirus cases that threatened to overwhelm health care resources in several parts of the state.

The governor hinted at the possibility in a tweet early this week. The past few months have been a roller-coaster for Texas’ ongoing battle against the virus. After a lockdown of a huge swath of the state’s economy in April, Texas began a phased reopening in early May.

Progress, though, was upended when cases across the state surged to greater levels than had been seen earlier in the year. Hardest hit were metropolitan areas such as Houston as well as the Rio Grande Valley, although numerous virus hot spots emerged in the period following Memorial Day.

The numbers expanded rapidly enough that Abbott paused the reopening in late June, rolling back restaurant occupancy limits to 50% and closing bars across the state. Then, just before the Independence Day holiday weekend, he issued an executive order mandating face coverings (with some exceptions included).

Now, two months later, statewide virus-related hospitalizations (just more than 4,100) have steadily declined. Several studies have demonstrated the expanded adoption of face coverings by a large majority of Texans has played a part.

"Since my last order in July, Covid numbers have declined – most importantly hospitalizations," read Abbott’s tweet as reported in our story. "I hope to provide updates next week about next steps."

The number of confirmed virus cases and hospitalizations reached a high point at the end of June. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the seven-day average positivity rate in Texas was 9.6% Tuesday – the first time it was below the 10% benchmark since June 22.

The virus restrictions have impacted numerous business sectors over the past five months, but they have taken an especially huge toll on alcohol-related operations such as bars, wineries and breweries that were forced to close and absorb a massive economic hit for a second time. In many cases, outbreaks were traced to bars where social distancing and other public health protocols were either not being observed or enforced.

Abbott’s decision sparked a flurry of legal challenges to the orders, including one from some bar companies seeking to be reclassified as restaurants. The order closed businesses that operate with more than half of their income coming from alcohol sales, which the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission uses to distinguish between restaurants and bars.

Opponents say that 51% standard is arbitrary, creating financial hardship for operations across the state, many of which have ample outdoor space to accommodate capacity restrictions. They also say an entire class of businessowners has been punished based on what happened at a relatively small percentage of venues.

We’re hopeful the governor will consider providing specific relief to wineries and breweries and other alcohol-related venues with outdoor space where social distance and capacity restrictions can be observed, leveling the playing field to some extent. That said, the governor and his team must continue to monitor transmission rates across the state and act accordingly.

This is especially critical since many school districts have just recently resumed in-person classes while some universities have just completed a second week of classes. There has been progress made in the state’s battle against the virus, but it is still too soon to relax. Another holiday weekend is unfolding, and many medical experts have warned about the looming influenza season and its impact in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

"There still are a number of areas in the state with high levels of COVID transmission," Dr. Mark McClellan, one of Abbott’s medical advisers on reopening the state economy, said in our story. "Any substantial changes in policy that could increase spread could have important consequences for that."

There are some places where the virus is spreading much more rapidly than others. As a result of that, the face covering mandate should remain in place until the statewide transmission rate declines. According to our story, the World Health Organization’s recommendation is an area’s positivity rate should remain at or below 5% before businesses are allowed to open.

While it is too soon for a full reopening of the economy, it is not too soon to take another measured step and, as a result, provide some relief to businessowners who have seen their enterprises economically decimated.