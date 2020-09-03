It has been stated by demographers that when a minority population of a society reaches about 3 percent, it can begin to exert significant political influence.

This has been seen in recently migrated peoples from foreign countries, especially when concentrated – artificially or not – in certain areas. In Minnesota for instance, a naturalized-citizen born in Somalia, Ilhan Omar, was elected to Congress.

Not long ago we thought of the minority American population as being Black. Then, as numbers of people with Hispanic origin increased, they too were included in the minority appellation and achieved higher political recognition.

Socially homogenous countries are extremely difficult to destabilize. Switzerland comes to mind even, though at least four languages are spoken there, most citizens are multi-lingual. Also, immigration into Switzerland is extremely selective, stringent and difficult. There are no external forces exerting influence in Swiss government. That 3% threshold is never reached, even locally.

In 1928, the Soviet Union (now Russia) under Josef Stalin sought to destroy the United States in order to achieve world-encompassing Communism. Stalin recognized that the U.S. was the most powerful country in the world, but Stalin also knew that there were weaknesses.

Stalin sensed that "diversity" could be an effective weapon against the fabric of America.

Considering what is happening now, and especially over the past few years, it should give the reader chills. The Soviet plan goes on with details, a few of which are these: Capture one or both political parties; control the schools; gain control of news media; discredit the founding fathers; and use student riots to foment public protest. Students? Now they use professionals.

The voices of those opposing such actions to destroy our American history have been weak and ineffective. Local governments with flaccid leadership bow to what they see as insurmountable pressure to remove statues and even change the words used in normal discourse.

Cancel culture wins against weakness. Those whose beliefs differ from the mob’s are, as stated in Saul Alinsky’s playbook "Rules for Radicals": Isolated, frozen, then destroyed. The failure to protect that one individual from attack is akin to the herd mentality: if we will let the lion eat that noisy one, perhaps he will eat me last.

The drumbeat has always been to destroy the Trump presidency and drive him from office.

Except for a few outlets, the news media has been relentless in its ridicule and attacks on Trump.

Where is this drumbeat leading? This coordinated effort on the part of the Left is to march toward the election with as much mayhem as possible as a smokescreen for the main thrust.

It is no longer a secret that mail-in ballots are overripe for fraud, though there’s no evidence for it the possibility exists. Absentee ballots have safe guards that mail-in ballots lack. The big lie the proponents of mail-in ballots perpetrate is that they must be used because of COVID-19. If Walmart and HEB can be open, we can certainly vote in person or absentee.

So, the perfect storm has arrived to put the Washington swamp creatures back in power: disease, riots, mayhem, and most importantly, fear.

The cancel culture has driven many from public discourse, fearful of the attacks that are mounted against them. But the American people have begun to realize that Democrat mayors refuse to allow their police departments to protect the citizens. These same mayors blame Trump for their city’s problems. Clearly lies are being told for the sole purpose of placing a senile man in office only to be so replaced by his far-leftist vice president and those riding on her coattails.

Heaven forbid.