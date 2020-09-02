A different lesson from

Sen. Paul’s experience

Re: Aug. 30 commentary, "Trump, owning White House, runs against ‘mob.’"

Recently, demonstrators accosted Sen. Paul. While it must have been frightening, police protected him. Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott argued that Paul’s experience teaches us a lesson: We must re-elect the president.

This is a president who promised to dominate any protest and who seeks to divide us by demonizing people who protest his policies.

Another lesson is possible. If Paul was frightened, what did the children along the border feel when authorities separated them from their parents? What did peaceful demonstrators feel when assaulted so that the president might hold up a Bible? What do people of color feel when pulled over by the police?

What do we learn from this? Do we learn to fear those who are different or do we learn empathy for others, especially those without power or protection, who face difficulties? I am afraid some of our leaders have chosen the former.

Jim Furgeson, Austin

It’s not the time for a

$7 billion transit plan

So, in this time of pandemic, a time when businesses in the U.S. have lost over 50% of their income in some states or gone under, when we have seen periods of unemployment at record levels, when evictions are so high a moratorium is mandated ...

In these dire times the city wants voters to approve $7 billion transit plan!

Not just homeowners will be affected by the resulting tax increase, so will renters I implore everyone to contact the city council and the mayor, and decry this absurd proposal during these worst of times.

Damon Wagley, Austin

The present is broken. We

need to get back to normal.

Jonathan Tilove’s commentary published on Sunday was illuminating. There was one part that drilled right to the center of me which I won’t soon forget: The quote from University of Texas Professor Hart.

"President Trump’s speech, and the RNC convention in general, tried to do something that is hard to do: Forget the present," Hart said.

Hart nailed the description of the present as "broke and sick," leaving me thinking of how we are going to do the hard work of getting to normal again. I think that is where we need to be. We need to cure COVID-19, erase the national debt, fix our foreign relations, and get people’s jobs and work back to normal.

It won’t be easy. We will need level-headed leadership, good science, truth-telling and a "working together" mentality to do it. I think we can.

Kent Johnson, Austin

Law clear on avoiding

partisan political acts

Re: Aug. 28 article, "Washington groups say convention appearances broke Hatch Act."

Prior to retirement, I was an ethics counselor at a major Air Force installation, responsible for advising general officers, members of the Senior Executive Service, and thousands of military/civilian personnel on ethical issues, including the Hatch Act.

I helped ensure politicians could not conduct partisan political activities on the installation, or otherwise use the installation for partisan political purposes. I advised military/civilian personnel concerning what they could and could not do to support their preferred party and candidates.

Contrary to the assertions of Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, every one of us outside the Beltway understood that the military and Civil Service needed to avoid partisan political activity. Unlike Mr. Meadows we took the limitations seriously and followed the law. Again, Republican claims to be the party of law and order ring hollow.

If the law prohibits what Republicans want to do, then Republicans do it anyway, the law be damned.

Walter Pupko, Leander

Trump’s acts transparent.

Find a way to safely vote.

Just how ignorant are we, the people, perceived to be?

Why would a president appoint a new postmaster general, with no postal experience, five months prior to a major election? And why would said postmaster general immediately start removing efficient sorting machines and convenient drop boxes? His marching orders are crystal clear.

Please, fellow Americans, find a way to safely vote. Our democracy is being deliberately dismantled.

Lory K. Denson, Austin