Revelations amplify

the need to defeat Chody

Re: Aug. 16 article, "Despite troubled pasts, sheriff cast them as ‘Live PD’ stars."

As a resident of Georgetown for the past 13 years, I’m shocked and dismayed to learn about the lax hiring standards during Sheriff Chody’s tenure. I had read about the "Live PD" scandal and Chody’s refusal to obey the county commissioners’ order to sever the "Live PD" contract.

These new revelations make me even more determined to let my friends and neighbors know what kind of poor leadership we have with Sheriff Chody. As taxpayers, we’re at risk to pay for his officers’ mistakes when the lawsuits pile up.

We cannot condone what happened to Javier Ambler and Ramsey Mitchell, Williamson County citizens. These are appalling examples of what not to do when making an arrest.

As citizens, we deserve law enforcement we can trust to do the right thing. Sadly, we don’t have that now. We must do all we can to defeat Sheriff Chody at the polls in November.

Sharon D. Lesikar, Georgetown

Ditch the power struggles

and help working people

Re: Aug. 16 article, "Americans waiting on help, but Congress is in recess."

I am amazed at the hard-heartedness of our federal government. Elected officials in Washington are worrying about spending too much when people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

How do they think our economy will recover and tax dollars be collected if people are homeless and buried in debt? How will people return to work when companies are going out of business? How will landlords pay their mortgages and taxes when renters can’t pay their rent?

Congress needs to put aside their power struggles and find solutions benefiting the people in this country. Pass a bill providing $100 billion in rent relief. Pass a bill assisting small businesses to stay solvent. Pass a bill to stop evictions. The hard-working people that kept our economy humming until the pandemic arrived deserve this respect.

Eloise Sutherland, Austin

Confederate monuments

and other ’actual history’

Re: Aug. 16 article, "Williamson County approves panel to study whether Confederate statue should be moved."

More about the Confederate statue on our Georgetown Square. Why raise up that statue in the first place? Raising a statue to losers in 1916, three generations after the end of the Civil War, is curious. It is among the thousands of Confederate statues appearing on the sites of local government throughout the South in the early years of that century. Almost all were organized by Daughters of the Confederacy.

Those urging we keep our statue argue that removal is erasing history. Those on the side of removal say that what the statue advertises by its mere presence, black people in bondage, is no longer tolerable.

Actual history of our town in 1916 should include statues of the KKK and one celebrating segregation, both highly powerful, visible earmarks of that era. Seems to me a Confederate soldier could be an acceptable stand-in monument for both.

Billie Reaney, Georgetown

Postal service actions

an outrage on the public

President Trump has admitted that he wants to deny the U.S. Postal Service the funds it needs to operate efficiently and effectively because he wants to discourage voting by mail because he thinks that benefits Democrats.

Apparently he is unconcerned that millions of the things that are sent by mail every day, such as medication necessary to control illnesses and infections, important legal documents, etc. will be delayed merely due to the president’s unsubstantiated political whim.

Where are the Republican senators when this outrage is being inflicted on the American public? Sens. Cornyn and Cruz have forgotten who sent them to the Senate. They are there to represent the public and in this case they are doing a poor job of it.

Richard Hartgrove, Austin

Editor’s Note: In a statement Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he would pause operational changes at the agency until after the November election.

Is it ’radical’ if that’s

what Americans want?

Isn’t it interesting that a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 70% of Americans favor a single-payer healthcare system and the Republican Party still calls it radical left and socialist?

What will it take, other than your vote in the November election, to clarify the issue for the conservatives?

C. K. Roberts, Austin