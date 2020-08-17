What was City Council

thinking with APD cuts?

On Thursday I saw the Statesman alert online announcing the Austin City Council’s hasty action (in my view) to cut $150 million from the Austin Police Department budget.

What are they thinking, and who are they listening to?

Parceling out some APD functions to other departments is simply not a good idea. There can be no substitute for a uniformed officer in an official vehicle to show up in quick response to an emergency need by an Austin citizen. Having a uniformed officer trained to bring dreadful news and provide assistance and comfort is essential to good government.

The police do know how to help, but how can they help or even function without the necessary resources to do so?

Edmund L. Nichols, Austin

Thanks but no thanks

on second Trump term

Re: Aug. 14 letter to the editor, "Trump is better choice in upcoming election."

I was bemused by the letter writer’s conclusion that we should vote for President Donald Trump to "let him get our country back on its feet."

Based are her reasoning, we are supposed to vote for Trump to fix the messes that he, as president, was supposed to help us avoid in the first place: the health crisis from the pandemic, the economic collapse, the racial tensions, and on and on.

I think I'll pass, thank you.

Steven Parks, Georgetown

Think of who benefits

from APD budget cuts

As a person who spent the first 72 years of my life in Austin, it saddens me to keep hearing of the many way the City Council is trying to ruin the city.

They're listening to a small minority of city. The majority of you citizens need to get out and show them what you really want. I don't think it's less police. The ones who would benefit from less police presence are the criminals, and I guess that's who is being listened to.

Seaborn Rountree, Gonzales

Postal Service tumult

imperils our democracy

I am concerned about the president’s un-American activities.

He replaced the head of the post office with his crony. Now postal officials seem to be advising state leaders to use first-class mail for political mail. Normally, bulk-rate is used but postal workers were directed to treat it as first-class.

This raises the concern that mail-in ballots will be treated as bulk-mail meaning they could be delayed or even destroyed.

The premise of making sure our votes are counted is being endangered by our own president.

To our senators, Coryn and Cruz: Are you complicit in this un-American attempt to subvert our democracy? Is dictatorship next? Is this how we Make America Great?

The president does complain much about election fraud but he needs to look in the mirror. Every legal vote must be counted. Make sure every one of you vote and be counted, and vote your conscience.

Lloyd Stearns, Georgetown

Short-sighted budget

cuts affect our safety

Re: Aug. 14 article, "Austin council OKs budget with $150M in police cuts."

I read with dismay that our Austin City Council "unanimously approved a $4.2 billion budget that includes about $150 million in planned cuts to Austin police."

Included in these cuts is "canceling three upcoming cadet classes." I see this as a bad decision since greater Austin is still growing by significant numbers; thus, contributing to the need for more (not less) future officers.

In addition, future Austin police ranks will be reduced by such factors departures, retirements, etc. Also, people seeking to join the ranks of "Austin’s Finest" will be forced to look elsewhere.

As a longtime Austinite, I feel very strongly that the council’s short-sighted decision will adversely affect our safety as well as our quality of life.

Jim Russ, Austin