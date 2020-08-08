In early June, the Board of Regents for the University of Texas System sent an online survey to students to gather their input on the start of the fall semester. It found that "most students would reconsider registration and attendance if the fall semester went online again."

That’s sobering but unsurprising news. Uncertainty about the safety of in-person attendance and the efficacy of "remote learning" has convinced a third of recent high school graduates to consider deferring or cancelling their college attendance plans this year.

Here’s hoping, though, that many young Texans will choose college over the couch. That’s because workers with more education, on average, strongly out-earn those with less. Yet where you live can also affect how much you earn, as local labor markets, the cost of living, and the cost of college all play a part.

That’s particularly true in Texas. A recent study published by our organization examined the earnings of six metro areas in the Lone Star State. It found that workers with two-year associate degrees came much closer to closing the pay-gap with college graduates in some cities than others.

Authored by economist John Winters, What You Make Depends on Where You Live looks first at statewide earnings. It finds that, on average, Texas workers with bachelor’s degrees earn 50 percent more than those with associate degrees ($93,256 versus $62,118) and 87 percent more than those with high school diplomas.

Those figures may seem high but keep in mind they include full-time, full-year workers, ages 30 to 59, who are strongly attached to the labor market. That makes them more comparable when divided into groups, but because they are in their peak earning years, it also means they have higher average earnings than if they included individuals across a wider age range and/or who worked fewer hours.

That said, statewide statistic disguise big differences across Texas. Take El Paso, which has one of the slimmest earnings differences between workers with bachelor’s and associate degrees. On average, El Paso residents with a bachelor’s degree earn $62,421 annually; those with associate degrees earn a comparatively healthy salary of $49,657. That’s a difference of only 26 percent. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission is in the same ballpark, with a 27 percent difference.

Contrast that with recipients of two-year degrees in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, who earn an average of $61,025 annually compared to their bachelor’s degree counterparts, who average $96,185. That’s a 58 percent difference. The bachelor’s degree premium is also high in both the Greater Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth regions, where four-year degree holders earn about 55 percent more than workers with two-year degrees. These results mimic a national pattern whereby the larger the metro area, the greater the premium to higher education.

In Austin, the higher education premium can likely be traced to college educated workers commanding high salaries in the science and technology industries. Compared to other metro areas, Austin-Round Rock has an unusually high number of residents working in occupations related to the Computer and Mathematical fields (1.82 times higher than expected) and the Architectural and Engineering fields (1.53 times higher). According to the Census Bureau, Austin metro’s most common employment industry is "Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services."

Information on earnings differences between two- and four-year degrees matter. That’s because, let’s face it, not every young person wants to get a bachelor’s degree or to work a white-collar job. Others can’t afford the rising costs of a traditional university.

So what should we be saying to young people about preparing for their future? Surely we should prod them not to defer or cancel their academic plans this fall. We should also ask them not only what they want to do when they graduate, but where they want to live.

Northern and Petrilli are senior vice president for research, and president, respectively, at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, an education policy think tank.