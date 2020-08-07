AGN Media Editorial Board

The city’s mass-transit system took an important step into the future last week with the unveiling of new buses that will make public transportation easier, smoother and, for now, free, for everyone.

Five of the six transit system buses were on display for city officials and community members. The process to bring new buses into the city’s rolling stock has been on the to-do list of Marita Wellage-Reiley, the transit director, since she taking the job some three years ago.

"It’s marvelous to take a ride. The ride is so smooth," she said in our story. "Our customers will remember that some of our buses rattle because of the wheelchair lift and you don’t have any of that noise on these buses any longer. The air conditioning is very good and … it’s really nice to sit (in the back of the bus) and look out on the city. I just hope people will take the opportunity, especially since it is free, to come out and ride with us."

Free? Absolutely. According to officials, the city’s transit system doesn’t expect to charge fares for the use of public transportation. The decision is one of the many results of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as it is considered a public health hazard for people to gather at the front of the bus to pay. The service is projected to remain free until October 2021 while money from the CARES Act covers the costs.

The buses, each costing just less than $500,000, are 102 inches wide and include ramps to make it easier for passengers to board. They also are equipped with two bicycle racks on the front and nine cameras throughout to help ensure safety and security.

An orderly and efficient public transit system is one of the hallmarks of a growing city and is a vital contributor to the quality of life. Community support of the system likewise is important. A number of citizens rely on public transportation for basic errands that many may take for granted such as getting to work or visiting a physician.

"We are delighted because we believe in public transportation and that a city the size of Amarillo needs a good public transportation system," Wellage-Rieley said. "We are very excited that we have the skills and the support from the city to be able to do this. We would like people to try transit."

Another obvious advantage is as the use of public transportation increases, the number of vehicles and exhaust emissions decreases. It’s true that public transit has probably never been top of mind here in the wide open spaces of the West Texas, but steps taken today not only matter today, but also matter well into the future when the spaces might not be as wide open.

"I think it’s important for us to use the transit system because it makes us very city minded," Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said. "You may be one of those people who has the benefit of owning your own car, but there are a lot of Amarillo citizens who don’t. It’s a wave of the future that has not been something that Amarillo has really emphasized."

After all, looking ahead is always important, and the farther ahead we look, the better the view can be for future generations.